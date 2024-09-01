College football games today: Week 1 schedule for Sunday
Most of the Week 1 college football schedule is in the books after Saturday's action, but Sunday evening brings us one of the marquee matchups yet to be played today, as LSU and USC square off from Las Vegas in what is now an SEC vs. Big Ten game thanks to conference realignment.
Both teams find themselves in similar positions: each needing to radically improve their play on defense, both introducing new coordinators to engineer those projects, and each debuting new quarterbacks who will take the place of departed Heisman winners.
Garrett Nussmeier steps in for the NFL-bound Jayden Daniels, and while he's not the runner Daniels was, LSU's new signal caller projects as a promising pocket passer, throwing for 395 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers' bowl game last postseason, and he's surrounded by an expert offensive line and credible skill threats at running back and wide receiver.
Miller Moss takes over from No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams, himself coming off a strong postseason effort, passing for 372 yards and six touchdowns in USC's victory in the Holiday Bowl. Like his counterpart, Moss also has a speedy and agile supporting cast who can stretch the field.
Here's how you can watch the primetime game today as college football's Week 1 schedule moves to Sunday night football.
College football games today: Week 1 schedule for Sunday
All times Eastern and games lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
No. 13 LSU vs. No. 23 USC
Sun., Sept. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: LSU -4.5
Total: 64.5 points
FPI pick: LSU 54.7% to win
More ... College football teams moving up, down after Week 1
AP top 25 college football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (46)
- Ohio State (15)
- Oregon (1)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams