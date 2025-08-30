College football games today: Week 1 schedule, scores for Saturday
Week 1 of the 2025 college football season finally kicks off today, with several marquee matchups across the country involving highly-ranked teams that could have playoff implications down the road. Here’s your look at the full schedule for today’s action.
Two of those games set for Saturday involve head-to-head meetings between teams ranked in the top 10 of the preseason AP football rankings, and could end up being rematches when the College Football Playoff comes along later this year.
Arch Manning makes his debut as Texas’ permanent starting quarterback in a clash of blue bloods as the No. 1 ranked Longhorns take on reigning national champion No. 3 Ohio State in the Horseshoe in the early action.
LSU and Clemson meet under the lights in a matchup between two of college football’s best quarterbacks leading two of the nation’s most dynamic offenses.
Here’s your look at the complete Week 1 college football schedule today.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
LIVE: Week 1 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
Texas at Ohio State
Sat., Aug. 30 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Ohio State -1.5
Arch Manning and Julian Sayin make their debuts at quarterback in a marquee rematch of the College Football Playoff semifinal from the Horseshoe.
--
Syracuse at Tennessee
Sat., Aug. 30 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Tennessee -13.5
Joey Aguilar takes over at quarterback for the Vols in this SEC vs. ACC matchup from Atlanta as Tennessee takes a key first step to prove it still belongs in the playoff race.
--
Old Dominion at Indiana
Sat., Aug. 30 | 12 p.m. | FS1
Line: Indiana 23.5
Indiana doesn't bring back everything from that surprise 11-win playoff team, but it retains enough to make another little run in 2025.
--
Nevada at Penn State
Sat., Aug. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Penn State -43.5
A favorite to win the Big Ten title this year, Penn State looks to make a good first impression behind an offense that brings back a very talented core.
--
Marshall at Georgia
Sat., Aug. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Georgia -38.5
The reigning SEC champions make their 2025 debut between the hedges against a Marshall squad that won the Sun Belt, but looks very different this time around.
--
Alabama at Florida State
Sat., Aug. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -14.5
Kalen DeBoer takes the first step in Year 2 with a new quarterback in play, while the Seminoles are desperate to prove last season's 2-10 debacle was the exception, not the new rule.
--
South Dakota at Iowa State
Sat., Aug. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Iowa State -15.5
Already up a game in the competitive, and very early, Big 12 title picture, the Cyclones are back home after getting past Kansas State in Dublin in Week 0.
--
Montana State at Oregon
Sat., Aug. 30 | 4 p.m. | BTN
Line: Oregon -27.5
The reigning Big Ten champs may not be the favorites to repeat, but the Ducks are still on a very short list to get back to the College Football Playoff, albeit with a new-look roster.
--
Illinois State at Oklahoma
Sat., Aug. 30 | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Oklahoma -36.5
Brent Venables hopes his new offensive acquisitions, quarterback John Mateer and tailback Jadyn Ott, pan out early here, because the SEC slate gets very tough later on.
--
Long Island at Florida
Sat., Aug. 30 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Florida -45.5
DJ Lagway and what looks to be a solid Gators offense get a first look against an overmatched Long Island team, but their schedule gets much harder in the weeks to come.
--
North Dakota at Kansas State
Sat., Aug. 30 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Kansas State -25.5
Avery Johnson and company look to get back on track in this non-conference matchup, but the Wildcats will have to make do without injured tailback Dylan Edwards.
--
UTSA at Texas A&M
Sat., Aug. 30 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -23.5
Marcel Reed will pilot what looks like a very solid A&M offense this season, but can the Aggies' defense pick up some of the slack from last season's underwhelming effort?
--
LSU at Clemson
Sat., Aug. 30 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Clemson -4.5
A monster clash between two elite quarterbacks and their productive offenses with major early playoff implications, while Brian Kelly looks for his first Week 1 win as LSU's head coach.
--
New Mexico at Michigan
Sat., Aug. 30 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Michigan -34.5
A nice easy out for the Wolverines to start the 2025 season before a key matchup comes on the road in SEC country against Oklahoma next weekend, and an early litmus test for the Big Ten.
--
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech
Sat., Aug. 30 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Texas Tech -53
Our first look at that new roster the Red Raiders spent so much money building this offseason, and what should be college football's most improved defensive rotation.
--
Georgia State at Ole Miss
Sat., Aug. 30 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Ole Miss -33.5
Lane Kiffin will have his reign as Portal King tested this season as he has to replace so much of last season's gifted roster, with just two defensive starters returning and a big switch at quarterback.
--
East Texas A&M at SMU
Sat., Aug. 30 | 9 p.m. | ACCN
Line: SMU -49.5
ACC runner-up SMU has a tougher schedule this season to get back to Charlotte, but returns Kevin Jennings at quarterback and is a big favorite in the opener.
--
Northern Arizona at Arizona State
Sat., Aug. 30 | 10 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Arizona State -28.5
The reigning Big 12 champions lose brawler Cam Skattebo in the backfield, but retain a dynamic duo at quarterback and wide receiver with Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson returning.
--
AP top 25 football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (25)
- Penn State (23)
- Ohio State (11)
- Clemson (4)
- Georgia (1)
- Notre Dame
- Oregon (1)
- Alabama
- LSU
- Miami
- Arizona State
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Florida
- SMU
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Indiana
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Boise State
--