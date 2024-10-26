College Football HQ

College football live scores, games today: Week 9 schedule for Saturday

Tracking the live scores in college football's biggest games today as the Week 9 schedule kicks off on Saturday.

James Parks

What you need to know as Week 9 college football games kick off around the country today.
What you need to know as Week 9 college football games kick off around the country today.

College football kicks off its Week 9 schedule today with some notable matchups across the country. Here is your guide to the full schedule and live scores for Saturday’s biggest games.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

LIVE ... Week 9 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated

Nebraska at Ohio State
Sat., Oct. 26 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Ohio State -25

More ... Ohio State vs. Nebraska prediction

Notre Dame at Navy
Sat., Oct. 26 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Notre Dame -13.5

More ... Notre Dame vs. Navy prediction

Washington at Indiana
Sat., Oct. 26 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Line: Indiana -6

More ... Indiana vs. Washington prediction

Oklahoma at Ole Miss
Sat., Oct. 26 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Ole Miss -20

More ... Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma prediction

Illinois at Oregon
Sat., Oct. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Oregon -22.5

More ... Oregon vs. Illinois prediction

BYU at UCF
Sat., Oct. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: UCF -2.5

More ... BYU vs. UCF prediction

Missouri at Alabama
Sat., Oct. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -17.5

More ... Alabama vs. Missouri prediction

Texas at Vanderbilt
Sat., Oct. 26 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Line: Texas -18

More ... Texas vs. Vanderbilt prediction

Florida State at Miami
Sat., Oct. 26 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Miami -21

More ... Miami vs. Florida State prediction

Penn State at Wisconsin
Sat., Oct. 26 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Penn State -6.5

More ... Penn State vs. Wisconsin prediction

LSU at Texas A&M
Sat., Oct. 26 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas A&M -1

More ... LSU vs. Texas A&M prediction

Kansas at Kansas State
Sat., Oct. 26 | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Kansas State -10

More ... Kansas State vs. Kansas prediction

SMU at Duke
Sat., Oct. 26 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Line: SMU -11.5

AP top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Oregon (59)
  2. Georgia (2)
  3. Penn State
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas
  6. Miami
  7. Tennessee
  8. LSU
  9. Clemson
  10. Iowa State
  11. BYU
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Indiana
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Alabama
  16. Kansas State
  17. Boise State
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Pittsburgh
  20. Illinois
  21. Missouri
  22. SMU
  23. Army
  24. Navy
  25. Vanderbilt

