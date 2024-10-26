College football live scores, games today: Week 9 schedule for Saturday
College football kicks off its Week 9 schedule today with some notable matchups across the country. Here is your guide to the full schedule and live scores for Saturday’s biggest games.
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Nebraska at Ohio State
Sat., Oct. 26 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Ohio State -25
Notre Dame at Navy
Sat., Oct. 26 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Notre Dame -13.5
Washington at Indiana
Sat., Oct. 26 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Line: Indiana -6
Oklahoma at Ole Miss
Sat., Oct. 26 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Ole Miss -20
Illinois at Oregon
Sat., Oct. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Oregon -22.5
BYU at UCF
Sat., Oct. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: UCF -2.5
Missouri at Alabama
Sat., Oct. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -17.5
Texas at Vanderbilt
Sat., Oct. 26 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Line: Texas -18
Florida State at Miami
Sat., Oct. 26 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Miami -21
Penn State at Wisconsin
Sat., Oct. 26 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Penn State -6.5
LSU at Texas A&M
Sat., Oct. 26 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas A&M -1
Kansas at Kansas State
Sat., Oct. 26 | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Kansas State -10
SMU at Duke
Sat., Oct. 26 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Line: SMU -11.5
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Oregon (59)
- Georgia (2)
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Miami
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Kansas State
- Boise State
- Ole Miss
- Pittsburgh
- Illinois
- Missouri
- SMU
- Army
- Navy
- Vanderbilt
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
