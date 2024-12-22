College Football Playoff bracket 2024: Quarterfinal games, schedule is set
The first round of the College Football Playoff has come and gone, and now the 2024 bracket gets a major update as the historic 12-team format advances to the quarterfinal round.
Not that we saw too much drama from those first round games on campus, with the average margin of victory for winners being around 18 points, culminating in Ohio State’s signature 42-17 thrashing of Tennessee in a cathartic moment for the program and head coach Ryan Day.
Now, we’re onto the quarterfinals. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who’s going where?
Ohio State gets a rematch against Oregon in the luscious Rose Bowl setting in Pasadena with designs on avenging its one-point loss to the Ducks in this postseason meeting.
Notre Dame and Georgia will meet in the Sugar Bowl game, Texas faces off against Arizona State in the Peach Bowl, and Penn State will meet Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Here’s what you need to know as the 2024 College Football Playoff bracket is updated, and a look at the games yet to come as we inch closer towards a historic national championship.
College Football Playoff 2024 bracket
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Fiesta Bowl
Penn State vs. Boise State
Tues., Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Penn State made a statement in a rout against SMU at home in the first round game, inspired by a defensive effort that returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
Now, the Broncos and Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty await the Nittany Lions in the desert to test PSU’s strong run stop.
Line: Penn State -10.5
-
Peach Bowl
Texas vs. Arizona State
Wed., Jan. 1 | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Quinn Ewers had a hot start and then the Longhorns’ run game took over, fielding two 100-yard rushers in a 38-24 victory against Clemson at home in the first round.
That sets up a quarterfinal meeting with the Big 12 champion Sun Devils and tailback Cam Skattebo, who has 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground this season.
Line: Texas -13.5
-
Rose Bowl
Oregon vs. Ohio State
Wed., Jan. 1 | 5 p.m. | ESPN
The mood seemed dour in Columbus after the loss to Michigan, and then with news that Tennessee fans were apparently about to take over the Horseshoe, but the Buckeyes made the statement of the weekend by smashing one of the SEC’s best teams.
That sets up a rematch with the Big Ten champion Ducks, who beat OSU by a point back in October, and who boast one of college football’s most efficient and dynamic offenses.
Line: Ohio State -2.5
-
Sugar Bowl
Georgia vs. Notre Dame
Wed., Jan. 1 | 8:45 p.m. | ESPN
Notre Dame opened a big lead on Big Ten challenger Indiana in the first round, with Jeremiyah Love scoring a 98-yard touchdown, the longest score in College Football Playoff history, and then leaned on its defense to carry the way.
And that defense could find an angle against a Georgia offense that almost certainly won’t have starting quarterback Carson Beck as he considers surgery for his injured elbow, leaving the inexperienced Gunner Stockton under center to take on the Irish.
Line: Georgia -2.5
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams