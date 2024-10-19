College football live scores, games today: Week 8 schedule for Saturday
College football kicks off its Week 8 schedule today with some notable matchups across the country. Here is your guide to the full schedule and live scores for Saturday’s biggest games.
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Miami at Louisville
Sat., Oct. 19 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Miami -5
Virginia at Clemson
Sat., Oct. 19 | 12 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Clemson -20
Nebraska at Indiana
Sat., Oct. 19 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Indiana -6.5
Auburn at Missouri
Sat., Oct. 19 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Missouri -4
East Carolina at Army
Sat., Oct. 19 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Army -17
Alabama at Tennessee
Sat., Oct. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -3
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Sat., Oct. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Notre Dame -14
Michigan at Illinois
Sat., Oct. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Michigan 3.5
Charlotte at Navy
Sat., Oct. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Navy -16
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Sat., Oct. 19 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Line: Texas -19.5
LSU at Arkansas
Sat., Oct. 19 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: LSU -2.5
Georgia at Texas
Sat., Oct. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas -4.5
UCF at Iowa State
Sat., Oct. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: Iowa State -13.5
Kansas State at West Virginia
Sat., Oct. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Kansas State -2.5
SMU at Stanford
Sat., Oct. 19 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Line: SMU -16.5
AP top 25 college football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (56)
- Oregon (6)
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami
- Alabama
- LSU
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
- Indiana
- Kansas State
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Pittsburgh
- SMU
- Illinois
- Army
- Michigan
- Navy
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
