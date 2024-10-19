College Football HQ

College football live scores, games today: Week 8 schedule for Saturday

James Parks

College football kicks off its Week 8 schedule today with some notable matchups across the country. Here is your guide to the full schedule and live scores for Saturday’s biggest games.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

LIVE ... Week 8 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated

Miami at Louisville
Sat., Oct. 19 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Miami -5

Virginia at Clemson
Sat., Oct. 19 | 12 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Clemson -20

Nebraska at Indiana
Sat., Oct. 19 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Indiana -6.5

Auburn at Missouri
Sat., Oct. 19 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Missouri -4

East Carolina at Army
Sat., Oct. 19 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Army -17

Alabama at Tennessee
Sat., Oct. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Alabama -3

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Sat., Oct. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Notre Dame -14

Michigan at Illinois
Sat., Oct. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Michigan 3.5

Charlotte at Navy
Sat., Oct. 19 | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Navy -16

Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Sat., Oct. 19 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Line: Texas -19.5

LSU at Arkansas
Sat., Oct. 19 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: LSU -2.5

Georgia at Texas
Sat., Oct. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas -4.5

UCF at Iowa State
Sat., Oct. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: Iowa State -13.5

Kansas State at West Virginia
Sat., Oct. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Kansas State -2.5

SMU at Stanford
Sat., Oct. 19 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Line: SMU -16.5

-

AP top 25 college football rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Texas (56)
  2. Oregon (6)
  3. Penn State
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia
  6. Miami
  7. Alabama
  8. LSU
  9. Iowa State
  10. Clemson
  11. Tennessee
  12. Notre Dame
  13. BYU
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Boise State
  16. Indiana
  17. Kansas State
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Missouri
  20. Pittsburgh
  21. SMU
  22. Illinois
  23. Army
  24. Michigan
  25. Navy

-

-

