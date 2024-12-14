College football today: Games on TV, 2024 Heisman Trophy schedule
One of the most important dates on the late-season college football has arrived, as today marks a key point between the end of the regular season and the start of Bowl Season.
On the field, we’ll see the most prestigious rivalry in the sport play out, while in New York, the most elite players in the nation gather as the 2024 Heisman Trophy is awarded.
Here’s how and what you should be watching today as it all plays out.
College football today: Games on TV, Heisman Trophy schedule
All times Eastern
Celebration Bowl
Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
Sat., Dec. 14 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: South Carolina State -2.5
-
Army vs. Navy
America’s Game
Sat., Dec. 14 | 3 p.m. | CBS
Line: Army -6
More ... Expert prediction for the 2024 Army vs. Navy Game
-
Salute to Veterans Bowl
South Alabama vs. Western Michigan
Sat., Dec. 14 | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Line: South Alabama -9
-
Heisman Trophy schedule 2024
The winner of the 2024 Heisman Trophy will be announced on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 14 with the program beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern time on the main ESPN network.
Details: 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists, odds, all-time winners
More: College football teams with most Heisman Trophy winners
-
2024 college football bowl schedule
Here is the complete schedule for the College Football Bowl Season in the 2024-25 postseason, including the 12-team playoff and national championship.
-
College Football Playoff bracket
No. 12 Clemson at
No. 5 Texas
Winner plays No. 4 Arizona State
-
No. 11 SMU at
No. 6 Penn State
Winner plays No. 3 Boise State
-
No. 10 Indiana at
No. 7 Notre Dame
Winner plays No. 2 Georgia
-
No. 9 Tennessee at
No. 8 Ohio State
Winner plays No. 1 Oregon
-
College Football Playoff rankings
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Boise State
- SMU
- Alabama
- Arizona State
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Clemson
- BYU
- Iowa State
- Missouri
- Illinois
- Syracuse
- Army
- Colorado
- UNLV
- Memphis
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams