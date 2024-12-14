College Football HQ

College football today: Games on TV, 2024 Heisman Trophy schedule

Today is action-packed with college football, not only with a legendary game on the field, but history to be made as the 2024 Heisman Trophy is handed out.

James Parks

College football today: Heisman Trophy schedule, games on TV
College football today: Heisman Trophy schedule, games on TV / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

One of the most important dates on the late-season college football has arrived, as today marks a key point between the end of the regular season and the start of Bowl Season.

On the field, we’ll see the most prestigious rivalry in the sport play out, while in New York, the most elite players in the nation gather as the 2024 Heisman Trophy is awarded.

Here’s how and what you should be watching today as it all plays out.

College football today: Games on TV, Heisman Trophy schedule

All times Eastern

Celebration Bowl
Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
Sat., Dec. 14 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: South Carolina State -2.5

-

Army vs. Navy
America’s Game
Sat., Dec. 14 | 3 p.m. | CBS
Line: Army -6

More ... Expert prediction for the 2024 Army vs. Navy Game

-

Salute to Veterans Bowl
South Alabama vs. Western Michigan
Sat., Dec. 14 | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Line: South Alabama -9

-

Heisman Trophy schedule 2024

The winner of the 2024 Heisman Trophy will be announced on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 14 with the program beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern time on the main ESPN network.

Details: 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists, odds, all-time winners

More: College football teams with most Heisman Trophy winners

-

2024 college football bowl schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the College Football Bowl Season in the 2024-25 postseason, including the 12-team playoff and national championship.

-

College Football Playoff bracket

No. 12 Clemson at
No. 5 Texas

Winner plays No. 4 Arizona State

-

No. 11 SMU at
No. 6 Penn State

Winner plays No. 3 Boise State

-

No. 10 Indiana at
No. 7 Notre Dame

Winner plays No. 2 Georgia

-

No. 9 Tennessee at
No. 8 Ohio State

Winner plays No. 1 Oregon

-

College Football Playoff rankings

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Tennessee
  8. Indiana
  9. Boise State
  10. SMU
  11. Alabama
  12. Arizona State
  13. Miami
  14. Ole Miss 
  15. South Carolina
  16. Clemson
  17. BYU
  18. Iowa State
  19. Missouri
  20. Illinois
  21. Syracuse
  22. Army
  23. Colorado
  24. UNLV
  25. Memphis

-

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Schedules