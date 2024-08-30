College football today: Week 1 schedule, games on Friday
We got a sneak preview of the Week 1 college football schedule on Thursday with some big-time programs laying a beating on traditional early-season cupcakes, while other teams played to close results leading into the next round of opening matchups set for today.
North Carolina pulled out a close win at Minnesota and Colorado needed every second of regulation to hold off North Dakota State, while Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, and UCF won big.
That leaves us six more college football games today before the action starts for real on Saturday. Here's your full schedule for the Friday night football across the country.
College football today: Week 1 schedule, games on Friday
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Lehigh at Army
Fri., Aug. 30 | 6 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Army -33, 47.5
Temple at Oklahoma
Fri., Aug. 30 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Oklahoma -42, 57.5
Florida Atlantic at Michigan State
Fri., Aug. 30 | 7 p.m. | BTN
Line: Michigan -13.5, 45.5
Elon at Duke
Fri., Aug. 30 | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Duke -23.5, 49.5
Western Michigan at Wisconsin
Fri., Aug. 30 | 9 p.m. | FS1
Line: Wisconsin -23.5, 56.5
TCU at Stanford
Fri., Aug. 30 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: TCU -9, 59.5
College football rankings
- Georgia (46 first-place votes)
- Ohio State (15)
- Oregon (1)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams