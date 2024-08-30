College football today: Week 1 schedule, games on Friday

College Football HQ

A preview of the full college football schedule today as the Week 1 games move to Friday night.
We got a sneak preview of the Week 1 college football schedule on Thursday with some big-time programs laying a beating on traditional early-season cupcakes, while other teams played to close results leading into the next round of opening matchups set for today.

North Carolina pulled out a close win at Minnesota and Colorado needed every second of regulation to hold off North Dakota State, while Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, and UCF won big.

That leaves us six more college football games today before the action starts for real on Saturday. Here's your full schedule for the Friday night football across the country.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Lehigh at Army
Fri., Aug. 30 | 6 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Army -33, 47.5

Temple at Oklahoma
Fri., Aug. 30 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Oklahoma -42, 57.5

Florida Atlantic at Michigan State
Fri., Aug. 30 | 7 p.m. | BTN
Line: Michigan -13.5, 45.5

Elon at Duke
Fri., Aug. 30 | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Duke -23.5, 49.5

Western Michigan at Wisconsin
Fri., Aug. 30 | 9 p.m. | FS1
Line: Wisconsin -23.5, 56.5

TCU at Stanford
Fri., Aug. 30 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: TCU -9, 59.5

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia (46 first-place votes)
  2. Ohio State (15)
  3. Oregon (1)
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

