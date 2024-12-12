Georgia football schedule 2025: Bulldogs games, dates, opponents
While it remains to be seen how Georgia fares in this year’s College Football Playoff, we already have a line on what the team can expect on its 2025 football schedule.
One thing is for certain: those brutal road games head coach Kirby Smart called out will all be played between the hedges next fall, including against some of the SEC’s toughest competition.
Here’s your look at Georgia’s complete 2025 football schedule, with a glance at how the team has played against its forthcoming opponents all time.
Georgia football schedule 2025
Aug. 30 vs. Marshall
Sept. 6 vs. Austin Peay
Sept. 13 at Tennessee
Sept. 20 Idle
Sept. 27 vs. Alabama
Oct. 4 vs. Kentucky
Oct. 11 at Auburn
Oct. 18 vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 25 Idle
Nov. 1 vs. Florida
Nov. 8 at Mississippi State
Nov. 15 vs. Texas
Nov. 22 vs. Charlotte
Nov. 29 at Georgia Tech (Atlanta)
Georgia football schedule analysis
Marshall: Georgia owns a 1-0 advantage over the Thundering Herd all time, playing to a 13-3 victory in a matchup in Athens in the 2004 season.
Austin Peay: Likewise, the Bulldogs are 1-0 against the Governors, winning in a 45-0 rout.
Tennessee: Georgia is 29-23-2 against the rival Volunteers, most recently a signature 31-17 victory at home during the 2024 season.
Alabama: Georgia lost against the Crimson Tide in a spirited 41-34 result on the road, bringing the Crimson Tide to a 44-26-4 lead over the Bulldogs all time.
Kentucky: Georgia has a dominant 64-12-2 lead over the Wildcats in this series, but played to a close 13-12 victory on the road in 2024.
Auburn: The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is still in Georgia’s favor by a 65-56-8 count, although the Bulldogs have won every game since 2017, and by a 31-13 decision in 2024.
Ole Miss: Although the Bulldogs own a dominant 33-13-1 series lead over the Rebels, they were on the wrong end of a 28-10 defeat on the road in 2024.
Florida: The schools disagree on the number of wins -- Georgia says it won 57 times and Florida says the Bulldogs won 56 games -- but the Gators have 44 wins and the schools have tied twice, with Georgia winning by a 34-20 count this past season.
Mississippi State: Georgia is 21-6 against the other Bulldogs, including a 41-31 win in 2024.
Texas: While the Longhorns still have a 4-3 edge all time, Georgia won the last two in the series, both in 2024, a 30-15 victory in October, and a 22-19 nail-biter for the SEC championship.
Charlotte: Georgia and the 49ers will meet for the first time in 2025.
Georgia Tech: Georgia is 72-41-5 in Clean, Old Fashioned Hate, not losing since 2016, and taking down the Wreck, 44-42, in eight overtimes.
College Football Playoff 2025-26 schedule
Dec. 19, 2025 First Round Game
Dec. 20, 2025 First Round Game
Dec. 20, 2025 First Round Game
Dec. 20, 2025 First Round Game
Dec. 31, 2025 Cotton Bowl Quarterfinal
Jan. 1, 2026 Orange Bowl Quarterfinal
Jan. 1, 2026 Rose Bowl Quarterfinal
Jan. 1, 2026 Sugar Bowl Quarterfinal
Jan. 8, 2026 Fiesta Bowl Semifinal
Jan. 9, 2026 Peach Bowl Semifinal
Jan. 19, 2026 National Championship
