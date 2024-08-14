College Football HQ

The complete Oregon Ducks football schedule for the 2024 season. / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon Football Schedule 2024

Aug. 31 vs. Idaho
Sept. 7 vs. Boise State
Sept. 14 at Oregon State
Sept. 21 Idle
Sept. 28 at UCLA
Oct. 5 vs. Michigan State
Oct. 12 vs. Ohio State
Oct. 18 at Purdue
Oct. 26 vs. Illinois
Nov. 2 at Michigan
Nov. 9 vs. Maryland
Nov. 16 at Wisconsin
Nov. 23 Idle
Nov. 30 vs. Washington
Dec. 7 Big Ten Championship

Oregon football schedule analysis

Idaho Vandals
Series: Oregon, 52-3-4
Last game: Oregon, 48-10 (2004)

Boise State Broncos
Series: Boise State, 3-0
Last game: BSU, 38-28 (2017)*
* Las Vegas Bowl

Oregon State Beavers
Series: Oregon, 68-49-10
Last game: Oregon, 31-7 (2023)

UCLA Bruins
Series: UCLA, 39-32
Last game: Oregon, 45-30 (2022)

Michigan State Spartans
Series: Oregon, 4-3
Last game: Oregon, 7-6 (2018)*
* Redbox Bowl

Ohio State Buckeyes
Series: Ohio State, 9-1
Last game: Oregon, 35-28 (2021)

Purdue Boilermakers
Series: Oregon, 2-1
Last game: Oregon, 38-36 (2009)

Illinois Fighting Illini
Series: Oregon, 2-1
Last game: Oregon, 34-31 (1995)

Michigan Wolverines
Series: Michigan, 3-2
Last game: Oregon, 39-7 (2007)

Maryland Terrapins
Series: No previous games

Wisconsin Badgers
Series: Tied, 3-3
Last game: Oregon, 28-27 (2020)*
* Rose Bowl Game

Washington Huskies
Series: Washington, 63-48-5
Last game: Washington, 34-31 (2023)*
* Pac-12 Championship Game

College Football Playoff schedule

Dec. 20, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game

Quarterfinals

Dec. 31, 2024 Fiesta Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Peach Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Sugar Bowl

Semifinals

Jan. 9, 2025 Orange Bowl
Jan. 10, 2025 Cotton Bowl

Jan. 20, 2025 National Championship

