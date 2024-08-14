Oregon Football Schedule 2024
Aug. 31 vs. Idaho
Sept. 7 vs. Boise State
Sept. 14 at Oregon State
Sept. 21 Idle
Sept. 28 at UCLA
Oct. 5 vs. Michigan State
Oct. 12 vs. Ohio State
Oct. 18 at Purdue
Oct. 26 vs. Illinois
Nov. 2 at Michigan
Nov. 9 vs. Maryland
Nov. 16 at Wisconsin
Nov. 23 Idle
Nov. 30 vs. Washington
Dec. 7 Big Ten Championship
Oregon football schedule analysis
Idaho Vandals
Series: Oregon, 52-3-4
Last game: Oregon, 48-10 (2004)
Boise State Broncos
Series: Boise State, 3-0
Last game: BSU, 38-28 (2017)*
* Las Vegas Bowl
Oregon State Beavers
Series: Oregon, 68-49-10
Last game: Oregon, 31-7 (2023)
UCLA Bruins
Series: UCLA, 39-32
Last game: Oregon, 45-30 (2022)
Michigan State Spartans
Series: Oregon, 4-3
Last game: Oregon, 7-6 (2018)*
* Redbox Bowl
Ohio State Buckeyes
Series: Ohio State, 9-1
Last game: Oregon, 35-28 (2021)
Purdue Boilermakers
Series: Oregon, 2-1
Last game: Oregon, 38-36 (2009)
Illinois Fighting Illini
Series: Oregon, 2-1
Last game: Oregon, 34-31 (1995)
Michigan Wolverines
Series: Michigan, 3-2
Last game: Oregon, 39-7 (2007)
Maryland Terrapins
Series: No previous games
Wisconsin Badgers
Series: Tied, 3-3
Last game: Oregon, 28-27 (2020)*
* Rose Bowl Game
Washington Huskies
Series: Washington, 63-48-5
Last game: Washington, 34-31 (2023)*
* Pac-12 Championship Game
College Football Playoff schedule
Dec. 20, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Dec. 21, 2024 First-Round Game
Quarterfinals
Dec. 31, 2024 Fiesta Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Peach Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 2025 Sugar Bowl
Semifinals
Jan. 9, 2025 Orange Bowl
Jan. 10, 2025 Cotton Bowl
Jan. 20, 2025 National Championship
