AP Top 10 teams that still have a lot to prove
Two weeks into the college football season, there are teams whose rankings reflect preseason expectations more than the results we have seen on the field. These five programs not only need wins on Saturday, but they need to show more cause for their current ranking in the Associated Press’ Top 25 before their stock starts to drop.
No. 2 Penn State
Penn State received 23 first place votes, just two fewer than No. 1 Texas, in the preseason AP Top 25, but that number has dropped to just five after two less-than-dominant wins over lesser competition to kick off the 2025 season. The Nittany Lions managed just ten first half points against Florida International in their Week 2 contest, prompting head coach James Franklin to suggest his team has been playing too tight to start the season.
The good news for Penn State is they have a couple more weeks to get things figured out before No. 4 ranked Oregon comes to town on Sept. 27. The Ducks proved they will show no mercy to opponents not playing their best when they thrashed Oklahoma State 69-3 on Saturday. With a bye before the Oregon clash, Penn State needs to show more life this weekend when hosting FCS opponent Villanova.
No. 6 Georgia
Georgia was lackluster in wins over Marshall and FCS opponent Austin Peay the last two weekends. Fox television analyst Joel Klatt has been vociferous in his criticism of the Bulldogs’ performance against Austin Peay, particularly in the inefficiency of an offense that threw the ball 36 times, but only scored 28 points.
There are no more tune up games for Georgia. The Dawgs travel to No. 15 Tennessee this Saturday in one of the SEC’s most-anticipated September matchups. The Volunteers have answered many of their preseason questions through the first two weeks of the season, particularly with the play of transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar. The Georgia offense has to show more firepower to keep up with a Volunteer squad that averaged over 58 points a game in wins over Syracuse and East Tennessee State.
No. 7 Texas
Texas’ season-opening loss to Ohio State was not enough to justify a drop out of the Top 10, and rightfully they remain in that tier. The Arch Manning-led offense scoring just seven points against the Buckeyes received most of the attention following the big Week 1 matchup, and it took that offense awhile to get rolling again this past weekend against San Jose State.
That San Jose State team had lost a home game the week previous to Central Michigan, a team they were favored to beat by two touchdowns. Texas, though, stalled on their first two drives against the Spartans and did not show anything offensively until an 83-yard touchdown pass from Manning to Parker Livingstone late in the first quarter. They then scored three more touchdowns in quick succession set up by their defense creating three straight turnovers and giving the offense great field position.
That Longhorn defense is legit, but everyone will be looking for Manning and the offense to engender more confidence this Saturday against UTEP.
No. 8 Notre Dame
Notre Dame nearly came back to beat then-ranked No. 10 Miami in south Florida Week 1, eventually dropping a 27-24 decision. That was one of the best and most competitive games in a fantastic opening weekend of the 2025 college football season, but then the Fighting Irish immediately went on a bye. So, we have seen Notre Dame play just one game this season, and No. 16 Texas A&M comes to town on Saturday.
Marcus Freeman’s squad was the National Championship runners-up last season, and they deservedly received a Top 10 ranking pre-season. At 0-1, the Irish have only slipped two spots from that pre-season ranking, yet still have not answered many of our questions, including whether their offensive line will give backfield stars CJ Carr and Jeremiyah Love the time and space to make big plays.
No. 9 Illinois
Of all the programs on this list, Illinois has done the most in-season to justify their current ranking. The Illini went down to Durham last weekend and took care of a Duke team that many pundits around the country predicted would pull off the upset. Led by their third-year starter at quarterback, Luke Altmyer, the offense exploded for 31 second half points, shutting the door on that Duke upset bid.
The issue that Illinois faces is that, unlike the teams ahead of them on this list, they are not a perennially Top 10 power. No. 9 is the highest the program has been ranked in the AP poll since 2001, and pollsters are less likely to forgive a slip-up by the Illini like they may for some of the others ahead of them. Bret Bielema’s team is going to have to validate week in and week out, with the Sept. 20 contest at No. 22 Indiana as a key test the Illini must pass.