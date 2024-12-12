Texas football schedule 2025: Longhorns games, dates, opponents
One year into its membership in the SEC, and Texas was playing for the conference championship, and while that was a losing effort, it’s still a College Football Playoff team. And now, it has a line on what to expect as the 2025 football schedule was revealed.
It all starts with a marquee matchup on the road in Big Ten country and includes another major road trip between the hedges against the SEC rival that had its number twice this season.
Here’s what you need to know as Texas looks ahead to its 2025 football schedule, and how the Longhorns have fared against their forthcoming opponents.
Texas football schedule 2025
Aug. 30 at Ohio State
Sept. 6 vs. San Jose State
Sept. 13 vs. UTEP
Sept. 20 Idle
Sept. 27 vs. Sam Houston
Oct. 4 at Florida
Oct. 11 vs. Oklahoma
Oct. 18 at Kentucky
Oct. 25 at Mississippi State
Nov. 1 vs. Vanderbilt
Nov. 8 Idle
Nov. 15 at Georgia
Nov. 22 vs. Arkansas
Nov. 29 vs. Texas A&M
Texas football schedule analysis
Ohio State: While the Buckeyes downed the Longhorns in a 24-7 decision in 2006, Texas is 2-1 in the series, winning in Columbus in 2005 and in the Fiesta Bowl in 2009.
San Jose State: Texas is 1-0 against the Spartans, winning a 56-0 decision at home in 2017.
UTEP: The Longhorns have outscored the Miners 256-36 in six straight victories.
Sam Houston: Texas won in its only meeting against the Bearkats by a 56-3 count in 2006.
Florida: Texas is 3-0-1 against the Gators all-time, dominating in a 49-17 rout in the 2024 game, their first meeting since 1940.
Oklahoma: The Red River Shootout still belongs to the Longhorns, who are 64-51-5 against the rival Sooners, taking two of the last three, including a 34-3 domination in 2024.
Kentucky: Texas is 2-0 against the Wildcats, with a 31-14 victory in the 2024 game and taking a 7-6 decision in the 1951 matchup.
Mississippi State: Although the Bulldogs won two straight against the Longhorns in 1991 and 1992, Texas won the 1999 Cotton Bowl and in a 35-13 victory in its SEC debut in 2024.
Vanderbilt: These teams hadn’t played since 1928, and the Longhorns sneaked out of Nashville with a 27-24 win against the Commodores in 2024.
Georgia: Texas is still 4-3 against the Bulldogs, but dropped the last two in this series, including a 30-15 game in the regular season and again in the SEC Championship Game in 2024.
Arkansas: An old Southwest rivalry game, the Longhorns edged the Razorbacks in a 20-10 game in 2024, but lost the two matchups before that, owning a 57-23 all-time series lead.
Texas A&M: Texas dominated in the highly-anticipated return of this rivalry game in a 17-7 victory, the first game since 2011, and own the series 77-37-5 dating back to 1894.
College Football Playoff 2025-26 schedule
Dec. 19, 2025 First Round Game
Dec. 20, 2025 First Round Game
Dec. 20, 2025 First Round Game
Dec. 20, 2025 First Round Game
Dec. 31, 2025 Cotton Bowl Quarterfinal
Jan. 1, 2026 Orange Bowl Quarterfinal
Jan. 1, 2026 Rose Bowl Quarterfinal
Jan. 1, 2026 Sugar Bowl Quarterfinal
Jan. 8, 2026 Fiesta Bowl Semifinal
Jan. 9, 2026 Peach Bowl Semifinal
Jan. 19, 2026 National Championship
