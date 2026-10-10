Where is College GameDay? How to Watch ESPN Kick Off College Football Today

Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN’s flagship college football program hits the road in SEC country once again ahead of a critical conference matchup that finds two ranked teams on the same field in a formidable clash that could decide the No. 1 place in the rankings this week.

College GameDay airs live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, Oct. 10 ahead of the massive SEC battle between Georgia and Alabama live from Tuscaloosa , this time from a safe indoor venue in the wake of Hurricane Isaias , but plenty of other important matchups are set to kick off today, as well.

Clash of Titans in the SEC for the No. 1 Ranking

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Texas comes into this weekend as the near-consensus No. 1 team in the college football rankings , but whoever wins between Georgia and Alabama will have a very strong argument that it should leapfrog into that position regardless of what the Longhorns do on Saturday.

Georgia is in prime position to strike, sitting in the No. 2 position in the recent AP poll, but pollsters may argue that it has the best overall resume, a claim they could just as easily make for Alabama with a win at home over the Bulldogs. Both teams are scoring around 50 points per game.

Alabama is 2-0 against Georgia in its last two regular season meetings, including last year in Athens, but the Bulldogs avenged those losses by beating the Tide in a 28-7 decision for the SEC championship in December. Both could conceivably meet in Atlanta again in about nine weeks.

What’s On For College Football in Week 6

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Texas and Oklahoma renew the famed Red River Shootout rivalry today at the Cotton Bowl, with the top ranked Longhorns going against a formidable Sooner defense, and an anemic offense with major questions at quarterback as John Mateer’s unit has failed to generate much of anything, ranking 109th in scoring and 131st in rushing. 12 p.m. on ABC

Ranked Big Ten rivals meet in Eugene as Oregon welcomes surprise 4-0 insurgent UCLA, fourth in rushing and sixth in scoring, but also hasn’t faced anything like the Ducks yet this season. Dylan Raiola gets the start for Oregon in place of the still-injured Dante Moore, but he already put on a show in beating USC the last time out. 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Kentucky lost its AP ranking despite beating South Carolina last week, but is still 4-1 and looking to prove it can beat the class of the SEC as it welcomes LSU, which in turn faces a serious road test to avoid falling under .500 in conference play. 7 p.m. on ESPN

Where Has College GameDay Been So Far?

Host teams in bold

Week 5: Ohio State def. Iowa, 31-14

Week 4: Texas def. Tennessee, 20-17

Week 3: Ole Miss def. LSU, 32-24

Week 2: Texas def. Ohio State, 24-23

Week 1: LSU def. Clemson, 51-10

Schools With Most College GameDay Appearances

Ohio State: 71

Alabama: 65

Georgia: 44

Oklahoma: 43

Michigan: 42

Notre Dame: 41

LSU: 38

Florida State: 36

Oregon: 36

Clemson: 31

Texas: 30

How to Watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Oct. 10

Where: Tuscaloosa, AIa.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Rankings: ESPN Names New No. 1 College Football Team in Week 6

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