Where is College GameDay? How to watch ESPN kick off Week 11 college football
Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN and College GameDay hit the road again this weekend, planting their flag in Big 12 country in anticipation of the big showdown between BYU and Texas Tech from Lubbock.
The network’s flagship college football program will air live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Nov. 8 ahead of the Red Raiders’ showdown against the Cougars in one of this weekend’s three games between AP top 25 ranked opponents.
Big 12 contenders take center stage
What happens on the field in this matchup should play a direct role in what the College Football Playoff selection committee uses to create their eventual 12-team national title field in the future.
The selectors consider both teams very highly as it stands now, as BYU debuted at No. 7 and Texas Tech right behind at No. 8 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.
BYU remains the last undefeated team in the Big 12 and one of just four in college football, and enters a stiff test on the road against the one-loss Red Raiders to maintain that perfection.
Texas Tech is playing some dominant defense and is riding a potent offense, albeit with that one loss to Arizona State that gives it a little less margin for error coming into this matchup.
What's on for college football in Week 11
BYU and Texas Tech are not the only ranked teams facing each other on the same field in college football coming into Week 11 action.
Down in SEC country, third-ranked and still-undefeated Texas A&M will test its perfect record on the road against a two-loss, but still very threatening Missouri, which is looking to avoid falling under .500 in conference competition.
Kirk Herbstreit has already called an upset alert for the other ranked-on-ranked matchup, as ninth-ranked, one-loss Oregon goes across the country against newly-ranked 20th Iowa.
College GameDay locations in 2025
College GameDay was on site for last weekend’s battle between Cincinnati and Utah from Salt Lake City, a dominant victory for the Utes in a clash between Big 12 contenders.
Week 10: Salt Lake City, Utah... Utah def. Cincinnati, 45-14
Week 9: Nashville, Tenn... Vanderbilt def. Missouri, 17-10
Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35
Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20
Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14
Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24
Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7
Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41
Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12
Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7
How to watch College GameDay
When: Sat., Nov. 8
Where: Lubbock, Texas
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network