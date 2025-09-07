College Football HQ

There’s a new No. 1 team in updated ESPN FPI college football rankings

Alex Weber

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following Week 2 of college football, on Sunday morning, ESPN posted its latest ranking of every Division 1 team according to its FPI metric, the Football Power Index.

This week, a brand new team ascended to the No. 1 spot in the FPI rankings: The Oregon Ducks overtook Ohio State! Dan Lanning's group throttled Montana State 59-13 in Week 1 and beat Oklahoma State even worse in Week 2 thanks to extra motivation from OSU head coach Mike Gundy's shots fired. After scoring 128 points before their first punt of the season, Oregon feels like a good pick up top.

You can see the Ducks at No. 1 and the entire FPI top 25 just below as we round the corner and head toward Week 3:

Week 2 College Football FPI Rankings

1. Oregon Ducks
2. Texas Longhorns
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. USC Trojans
6. Georgia Bulldogs
7. Penn State Nittany Lions
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Tennessee Volunteers
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
11. Auburn Tigers
12. Missouri Tigers
13. Utah Utes
14. Texas A&M Aggies
15. LSU Tigers
16. Indiana Hoosiers
17. BYU Cougars
18. Arkansas Razorbacks
19. TCU Horned Frogs
20. South Carolina Gamecocks
21. Miami Hurricanes
22. Oklahoma Sooners
23. Florida Gators
24. Illinois Fighting Illini
25. Texas Tech

Ohio State must not have impressed ESPN's computers despite handing Grambling a 70 to nothing loss in The Horseshoe Saturday afternoon. No worries, they'll have plenty more chances to up their FPI score with more meaningful matchups. However, Buckeye fans will be shooting steam out of their snouts over the No. 2 team...

Which is the Texas Longhorns, who yes, just lost to Ohio State in Week 1's mega-showcase. But this weekend, Arch Manning responded to the tidal wave of criticism over his OSU performance to score five touchdowns and lead Texas to a 38-7 win over San Jose State, a more respectable foe than Grambling at least.

Rounding out the top five... Alabama and USC don't make a whole lot of sense, based on the Crimson Tide's loss last weekend, while USC is undefeated but hasn't really done anything in the Lincoln Riley era to garner this much respect. Oh well, that's why it's a computer ranking system and not a human one.

