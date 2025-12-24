1,600-yard wide receiver to enter college football transfer portal

The college football transfer portal continues to be a bustling marketplace for talent as programs across the country search for experienced playmakers to bolster their rosters for the 2026 season.

Proven production is often the most valuable currency for a coaching staff seeking to add immediate-impact players. A dynamic athlete with a championship pedigree and versatile skill set officially made himself available on Tuesday.

This specific prospect has terrorized defenses at the Division II level for the past two seasons while accumulating yards on the ground, through the air and in the return game. He totaled 2,643 all-purpose yards and found the end zone 21 times over the last two campaigns.

His ability to change the scoreboard from the slot or the backfield makes him an intriguing option for teams needing offensive explosiveness.

With one year of eligibility remaining, the veteran playmaker is looking for a new home after capping off a successful 2025 season. His departure marks the end of a significant era for his current program where he played a pivotal role in securing two national titles.

The move offers him a chance to showcase his talents on a different stage for his final collegiate go-around.

Prolific all-purpose scoring threat departs program for final season

Ferris State Bulldogs wide receiver Taariik Brett announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, per reporting from 247Sports writer Cody Nagel. The announcement comes just days after the 2025 season concluded for the Bulldogs, who won their second straight Division II national championship. Brett’s representative, Jaykwon Jefferson, confirmed the move to Nagel.

Brett developed into one of the most dangerous weapons in the country during his time in Big Rapids. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound athlete from Jonesboro, Ga., is coming off a massive 2025 campaign where he racked up 1,620 all-purpose yards.

2025 Seasons:

- 4x National Champion

- First Team All- Gliac KR

- Don Hansen All- American honorable mention



Season Stats

- Receiving: 47/ 533yds

- Rushing: 86/ 583yds

- Kick Returns: 18/ 504yds

- All purpose: 1,620yds

- 16 TDS pic.twitter.com/TebopSaDTr — iamtb_10 (@brett_taariik) December 24, 2025

He proved to be a triple threat for the Bulldogs as he recorded 583 rushing yards, 533 receiving yards and 504 kickoff return yards. He scored 16 total touchdowns in his junior season alone, including nine receiving scores and six on the ground.

The versatile slot receiver was instrumental in the Bulldogs' recent dominance. His game log from the 2025 season shows remarkable consistency. He posted 185 all-purpose yards against Tiffin in September and 182 yards against Ashland in late November. He saved some of his best work for the postseason, helping drive the offense during a deep playoff run and a title win.

Ferris State receiver Taariik Brett (@brett_taariik) is entering the transfer portal, his rep @JaykwonJeff tells @CodyNagel247.



The 5-foot-8, 175-pounder totaled 2,643 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns over the past two seasons, including three kickoff return TDs, and is a… pic.twitter.com/q7r8aDNGYA — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 24, 2025

Nagel noted that Brett leaves Ferris State as a two-time Division II national champion. His career stats reflect his growth within the program. He tallied just 13 all-purpose yards in limited action during the 2023-24 season before exploding for 1,023 yards in 2024-25.

Brett now heads into the offseason as one of the most versatile veterans on the open market.

