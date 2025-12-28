James Madison finished the 2025 regular season as Sun Belt East winners and posted a 12–2 overall record with a College Football Playoff berth (first-round exit vs. Oregon).

The offense was led by junior quarterback Alonza Barnett III, who produced 2,806 passing yards, 589 rushing yards, and 38 total touchdowns (23 passing, 15 rushing), alongside junior running back Wayne Knight, who totaled 1,373 rushing yards, 397 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns (nine rushing, one receiving).

Unfortunately, both Barnett and Knight recently announced their decisions to enter the transfer portal, moves that came shortly after James Madison coach Bob Chesney accepted the UCLA job.

Former Florida head coach Billy Napier has since been named Chesney's successor.

On Sunday, the Dukes were dealt another blow, with Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reporting that starting offensive lineman Carter Sweazie is set to enter the transfer portal.

JMU starting OL Carter Sweazie is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’2 315 OL started 23 games in his time with the Dukes (appeared in 35)



Earned all-conference honors and will have 1 year of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/BRLvp1vU5z — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 28, 2025

Sweazie, an Ashburn, Virginia, native, developed into a multi-year starter at JMU after joining the 2022 class as a low-rated recruit, choosing the Dukes over Army, Navy, FIU, Campbell, Fordham, Morgan State, and Richmond.

As a senior at Stone Bridge High School, Sweazie earned Washington Post First Team All-Metro and VHSL 5A First Team All-State honors.

At James Madison, he started 23 games in 35 appearances over three years, earning all-conference honors in 2025, and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If Sweazie departs, James Madison would lose a veteran interior starter, leaving the program facing significant short-term rebuilding needs amid concurrent head-coach turnover and several other linemen reportedly entering the portal.

Suitors likely to value an experienced Group of Five interior offensive lineman include Power‑Five programs looking to upgrade depth, such as UCLA, given the Bob Chesney connection.

Schools with interior line needs and ties to Virginia recruits would be natural fits as well, including Virginia Tech and Virginia, as well as ACC and SEC programs such as Florida State and Mississippi State, both expected to be active on offense in the portal.

