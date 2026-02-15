College Football Program Reportedly Spending $23 Million to Join New FBS Conference

The college football world has seen plenty of movement over the last few years. From teams making the leap to the FBS or switching conferences, it feels like change is a constant.

Up until the last few weeks, there weren't any teams expected to transition to the highest level of the sport ahead of the 2026 season. That has quickly shifted as college football is delivering another surprise.

Earlier this month, North Dakota State made the move to the Mountain West. The 18-time national champion shockingly departed from the FCS, paying nearly $20 million to do so.

Another program is expected to join the Bison on their unforeseen journey.

Sacramento State Paying Massing Figure To Move Up To FBS

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Mid-American Conference has voted to add Sacramento State to its list of teams. The Hornets will become a football-only member of the conference for the upcoming campaign.

Sacramento State will have to allocate roughly $23 million to make the move. The MAC entrance fee is $18 million, and it'll cost another $5 million to advance from the FCS to FBS.

The Hornets become the 138th program in the Football Bowl Subdivision, a new record. Sacramento State will be one of 13 programs in the MAC next season, as Northern Illinois previously announced its departure for the Mountain West.

Last year, Sacramento State had its waiver denied by the NCAA to compete in the FBS as an independent. The Hornets finally found a conference to call home to put the situation at rest. The program will be unable to participate in the postseason for the first two years of its adjustment.

Sacramento State has been in the FCS since 1993, making four playoff appearances over the last six seasons. The Hornets were led by Brennan Marion in 2025. However, Marion departed for the offensive coordinator position at Colorado in December.

That led the program to bring in Arizona running backs coach Alonzo Carter as its next head coach. Carter previously was a head coach at the high school and JUCO levels.

Sacramento State's other sports will play in the Big West beginning next season, a move that was announced last summer.

