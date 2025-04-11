Arch Manning explains why he didn't transfer from Texas
Arch Manning is ready to take over the starting quarterback role for Texas this season after spending the last two years as the backup behind Quinn Ewers.
In college football’s modern era, rife with hasty transfers by reserve players, Manning said he never considered leaving the Longhorns behind for a starting chance sooner somewhere else.
“It was tough. I mean, it’s tough in this age,” Manning said.
“But I hope it pays off. Like I said, there’s nowhere else I want to be. I want to be at Texas. I got friends here. I love this place. I wanted to be the quarterback at the University of Texas. Sometimes it’s worth the wait.”
There had been some speculation that Manning was entertaining a transfer out of Texas late last year, but the quarterback got in front of those rumors and said he had no such ideas.
Manning was the consensus No. 1 quarterback and overall player in the 2023 football recruiting cycle, and was content to sit in the background while Ewers handled the Texas offense.
Manning got his first extended action last year after Ewers was injured against UTSA on Sept. 14.
He completed 9 of 12 pass attempts for 223 yards with four touchdown passes and ran three times for 53 yards and another touchdown in the eventual 56-7 victory.
And with Ewers out the following week with the ailment, Manning was the starter against UL Monroe, going 15 of 29 (51.7%) passing with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
His rushing output was less successful, as he ran once for minus-4 yards, but Texas still cruised to a 51-3 victory against the Warhawks.
Manning then started for the Longhorns in their SEC debut against Mississippi State, playing to some acclaim in a 35-13 win as the No. 1 team in the country.
The quarterback completed 26 of 31 pass attempts for 325 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions and ran for another score on 6 carries in that game.
In that extended two-plus game action with Ewers sidelined, Manning threw for 806 yards with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while rushing for 2 more touchdowns.
And in total, Manning accounted for 939 passing yards with 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while adding 108 yards on 25 carries and 4 more touchdowns.
Now, he enters 2025 as QB1 for the Longhorns, and never planned for it to be any other way.
-