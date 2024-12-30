Arch Manning shuts down 2025 transfer rumors, will stay at Texas
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has no plans to enter the football transfer portal, putting to bed any rumors that he may be considering another school in the 2025 season.
“I really have no plans on entering the portal or anything,” Manning said.
There had been some speculation that Manning may entertain playing for another school next season if current starting quarterback Quinn Ewers were to not enter the 2025 NFL Draft.
But the Longhorns’ heir apparent went on the record saying he has no such plans, appearing to confirm a report from earlier this month that Manning was expected to stay at the school.
That’s very good news for the Longhorns, who will retain some valuable consistency at the position heading into next season with the former No. 1 overall recruit on the roster.
Manning got his first extended action this year after Ewers was injured against UTSA on Sept. 14.
He completed 9 of 12 pass attempts for 223 yards with four touchdown passes and ran three times for 53 yards and another touchdown in the eventual 56-7 victory.
And with Ewers out the following week with the ailment, Manning was the starter against UL Monroe, going 15 of 29 (51.7%) passing with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
His rushing output was less successful, as he ran once for minus-4 yards, but Texas still cruised to a 51-3 victory against the Warhawks.
Manning then started for the Longhorns in their SEC debut against Mississippi State, playing to some acclaim in a 35-13 win as the No. 1 team in the country.
The quarterback completed 26 of 31 pass attempts for 325 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions and ran for another score on 6 carries in that game.
In that extended two-plus game action with Ewers sidelined, Manning threw for 806 yards with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while rushing for 2 more touchdowns.
Manning ran for a touchdown in the Longhorns’ victory against Texas A&M when put into action in that game, and ran once more for 5 yards against Georgia in the SEC title game.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams