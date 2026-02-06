44-touchdown QB Flips to College Football Playoff Program

There have been a lot of changes around the country this offseason as college football teams try to position themselves to make a run in 2026.

A record number of FBS head coaches being fired and a single 15-day transfer portal window only added to the dysfunction.

Though most of the roster construction has been completed over the last two months, the traditional National Signing Day took place earlier this week. Once an event that fans tuned in to watch with buckets of popcorn, the majority of the focus these days is on the Early Signing Period in December.

That didn't stop chaos from occurring as a reigning College Football Playoff team might have found its future quarterback at the expense of a program out of the Big 10.

Trending QB Flips From Nebraska To James Madison At Last Minute

On Thursday evening, three-star quarterback Tanner Vibabul flipped to James Madison from Nebraska, signing with the Dukes, per Rivals.

Nebraska targeted Vibabul in January, landing his verbal commitment shortly after an official visit. However, James Madison and Billy Napier entered the picture last week and were able to do enough to change Vibabul's mind.

Vibabul is coming off a standout senior season at Las Vegas High School. In 12 appearances, he completed 147/253 passes for 2,245 yards with 32 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He added 77 carries for 1,132 yards and 12 more scores on the ground. Vibabul accumulated 250+ passing yards in four games and ran for 100+ yards in four others.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 2948 overall prospect, the No. 173 QB, and the No. 22 recruit in Nevada in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Vibabul joins UCF transfer Davi Belfort and Memphis transfer Arrington Maiden as new faces in James Madison's quarterback room. The Dukes lost the majority of their starting offense to the portal, including star signal-caller Alonza Barnett III. Napier is doing what he can to pick up the pieces surrounding a program that is coming off its first playoff appearance.

Nebraska did secure UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea. That didn't come without drama as the Cornhuskers saw Kenny Minchey flip to Kentucky and former starter Dylan Raiola transferred to Oregon.

