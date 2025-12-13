Roughly 600 college football players have announced plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before the calendar has even reached the midway point of December.

There are plenty of options for teams around the country to evaluate. The next couple of weeks could be particularly frenetic, considering the spring window is now obsolete.

Most of the portal action is now slated to take place right at the beginning of the New Year instead of being broken up into two cycles. Potential transfers will have 15 days, starting Friday, January 2, 2026, to officially appear in the portal.

An all-conference defender who holds a program record at his current institution is among the latest players who appear to be searching for a fresh start.

Program Record Holder At Kennesaw State Entering Transfer Portal

On Friday afternoon, Kennesaw State redshirt sophomore cornerback JeRico Washington Jr. announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer. He will remain with the program for the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Western Michigan.

Washington Jr. has been with the Owls for the past three seasons, joining the team as an unranked recruit in 2023. At the time, Kennesaw State was still a member of the FCS.

In his college debut, Washington Jr. set a program record, becoming the first Kennesaw State true freshman to pick off two passes in his first game. Despite playing in just four contests and receiving a redshirt, he led the Owls with three interceptions.

Washington Jr. had the most productive season of his college career in 2024, as Kennesaw State transitioned to FBS. He started in all 12 games, totaling 59 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and eight pass deflections. Washington Jr. was honored with a selection to the All-CUSA second-team and the All-Freshman CUSA team.

The redshirt sophomore continued to produce as a second-year starter this fall. In 13 starts, Washington Jr. recorded 47 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and a career-high 11 pass deflections.

In 29 games at Kennesaw State, Washington Jr. finished with over 120 tackles, 5 interceptions, and 24 pass deflections.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound cornerback will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

