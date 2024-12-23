Top transfer WR Eric Singleton joins Auburn for 2025 season
Transfer wide receiver Eric Singleton has signed with Auburn for the 2025 college football season, the school said in an announcement on Monday.
Singleton is regarded as the No. 1 overall wide receiver in the winter transfer portal window and as a consensus top-five overall transfer player regardless of position.
The wide receiver chose Auburn over finalists LSU, Ole Miss, Texas, and Miami, and will have two more years of NCAA eligibility when joins the Tigers program.
Singleton’s addition seriously raises Auburn’s profile in the 2025 transfer portal window given the other players the program has added during the offseason.
Auburn has secured 14 other transfers as of Singleton’s arrival, a promising class led by former Oklahoma five-star quarterback prospect Jackson Arnold.
Wide receiver Horatio Fields, formerly of Wake Forest, tight end Preston Howard from Maryland, and tailback Durell Robinson of UConn also highlight Auburn’s offensive transfer gains.
Auburn will also return star wide receiver Cam Coleman, who caught 37 passes for 598 yards and scored 8 touchdowns as a true freshman this past season.
Singleton, a native of Douglasville, Ga., led the Yellow Jackets in receiving yards over the last two seasons and has been one of the most productive targets in the ACC in that time.
A former three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, Singleton caught 48 passes for 714 yards and scored six times, one less than Calvin Johnson’s freshman record, in the ‘23 campaign.
He had 56 receptions for 754 yards and 3 touchdowns while rushing for 131 yards and another touchdown for Georgia Tech this past season.
Singleton was integral in the team ranking No. 33 nationally in total offense, averaging more than 427 yards per game in 2024.
He had 106 yards, a season-high, in a win against NC State, and posted 86 yards with a touchdown in Tech’s eight-overtime loss to Georgia to close out the regular season.
How the college football transfer portal works
The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.
A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.
Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.
The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.
The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.
Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.
And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.
