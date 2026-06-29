Every Big 10 Team’s Most Important Transfer Entering the 2026 College Football Season

The transfer portal has reshaped how Big Ten rosters get built, and the 2026 cycle was no exception. Some programs leaned on the portal to replace players lost to the NFL draft. Others used it to steady a position group gutted by graduation or outgoing transfers. A handful of players were brought in, along with an entirely new coaching staff.

Listed alphabetically by programs, here is each Big Ten team's most important transfer addition for the 2026 season, with each pick checked against the program's actual incoming transfer class.

Illinois: QB Katin Houser (East Carolina)

Quarterback Luke Altmyer graduated after leading Illinois to back-to-back bowl wins over SEC competition, leaving head coach Bret Bielema with a void at the most important position on the roster.

Houser threw for 3,300 yards and 19 touchdowns at East Carolina last season while completing 65.9 percent of his passes. He gives Illinois a dual-threat signal-caller capable of extending the program's bowl streak.

Indiana: QB Josh Hoover (TCU)

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza is gone to the NFL after winning the Heisman, and head coach Curt Cignetti again turned to the portal at the position that's defined his tenure.

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) throws in front of Tino Sunseri during spring practice at Memorial Stadium. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hoover arrives with 9,629 career passing yards and 71 touchdown passes after four years at TCU. He has a ready-made top target in Michigan State transfer Nick Marsh, but replacing a Heisman winner under center is still the heavier lift.

Iowa: WR Tony Diaz (Hampton)

Iowa's receiver room behind Reece Vander Zee was thin entering the offseason, and the Hawkeyes needed proven production at the position.

Diaz caught 68 passes for 875 yards and 11 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman and earned FCS first team Freshman All American honors. He gives offensive coordinator Tim Lester a legitimate second target opposite Vander Zee. Running back Kamari Moulton returns as the clear starter, so the bigger need sat at receiver, not in the backfield.

Maryland: WR Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding (Old Dominion)

Quarterback Malik Washington's top three pass catchers all departed via graduation, leaving tight end Dorian Fleming as the only proven returning weapon.

Gladding caught 51 passes for 667 yards and six touchdowns at Old Dominion last season and gives Washington a target who can produce immediately.

Michigan: EDGE John Henry Daley (Utah)

Michigan lost its top three edge rushers from 2025 in Derrick Moore, Jaishawn Barham and TJ Guy, all gone to the NFL Draft.

Daley followed head coach Kyle Whittingham from Utah after recording 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss, numbers that tied for sixth and fourth nationally before a late season Achilles injury. He gives defensive coordinator Jay Hill a proven starter already fluent in the scheme.

Michigan State: OT Ben Murawski (UConn)

Quarterback Alessio Milivojevic returns as the starter, but the lineman protecting him left for Auburn. Stanton Ramil's departure left a hole at left tackle that the staff called a top priority to fill.

Murawski graded as the third best run blocker among FBS tackles last season at UConn. He steps directly into the left tackle job and becomes the player responsible for keeping Milivojevic upright behind a line that lost several starters.

Minnesota: OT Bennett Warren (Tennessee)

Minnesota's receiver room lost five bodies to the portal, but the more important transfer protects the player those receivers throw to.

Warren steps into the starting right tackle spot, the side that was Minnesota's biggest pass protection weakness last season. With quarterback Drake Lindsey entering his second year as the starter, head coach P.J. Fleck prioritized keeping him upright over restocking the receiver room.

Nebraska: QB Anthony Colandrea (UNLV)

Quarterback Dylan Raiola's departure for Oregon left head coach Matt Rhule needing a new starter immediately.

Former UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) celebrates after the game against the Colorado State Rams. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colandrea, the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, threw for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns at UNLV last season after beginning his career at Virginia. He gives offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas a proven dual threat to build around.

Northwestern: QB Aidan Chiles (Michigan State)

With quarterback Preston Stone out of eligibility and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly hired, head coach David Braun needed a starter who could run a pro style attack right away.

Chiles started 20 games at Michigan State, completing 59.4 percent of his passes for 3,807 yards with 23 touchdowns. He gives Kelly an experienced bridge starter while true freshman Johnny O'Brien develops behind him.

Ohio State: DT James Smith (Alabama)

Ohio State lost defensive tackle Kayden McDonald to the NFL Draft along with edge rushers Caden Curry and Tywone Malone, gutting the interior of a defensive line that anchored a national title run.

Smith, a former five star recruit, played over 400 snaps on Alabama's defensive interior last season and recorded 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Ohio State returns leading rusher Bo Jackson, so the bigger hole sits up front, not in the backfield.

Oregon: S Koi Perich (Minnesota)

Safety Dillon Thieneman's departure for the NFL Draft left a void in Oregon's secondary heading into a season with national championship expectations.

Perich recorded 128 tackles and six interceptions over two seasons at Minnesota and was a first team All Big Ten honoree. New defensive coordinator Chris Hampton gets a player who can match Thieneman's turnover creating ability.

Penn State: QB Rocco Becht (Iowa State)

No transfer in the conference carries more program wide importance than Becht's move to Penn State.

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) walks on the field during the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Head coach Matt Campbell brought his three-year starting quarterback along when he left Iowa State. Becht has thrown for 9,274 career yards and 64 touchdowns and anchors a rebuild that has reshaped the entire roster around him.

Purdue: WR Asaad Waseem (FAU)

Purdue lost its entire top wide receiver group from 2025, including Michael Jackson III, Nitro Tuggle, EJ Horton Jr. and Arhmad Branch.

Waseem caught 66 passes for 669 yards and five touchdowns at Florida Atlantic last season, numbers that would have led the Boilermakers in receiving in any of the past three years. He projects as the top receiver for quarterback Ryan Browne.

Rutgers: QB Dylan Lonergan (Boston College)

Rutgers needed an upgrade at quarterback after a five win season, and head coach Greg Schiano landed the portal's most notable addition in Lonergan.

The former Alabama recruit started at Boston College last season, throwing for more than 2,000 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games. He gives Rutgers a quarterback with Power Four starting experience to compete for the job in 2026.

UCLA: RB Wayne Knight (James Madison)

UCLA failed to produce a 400 yard rusher in 2025, and new head coach Bob Chesney addressed that immediately by bringing his star back from James Madison.

Knight rushed for 1,373 yards on 6.6 yards per carry last season, ranking seventh nationally, and was a Paul Hornung Award finalist. He arrives as the clear lead back in a crowded but talented room.

USC: WR Terrell Anderson (NC State)

USC lost both starting wide receivers, Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, to the NFL Draft, leaving quarterback Jayden Maiava without his top two targets.

Former North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (80) runs the ball against the Stanford Cardinals during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Anderson caught 39 passes for 629 yards and five touchdowns at NC State last season. Head coach Lincoln Riley's staff identified him as the top newcomer on the roster, even ahead of the nation's No. 1-ranked recruiting class.

Washington: RB Jayden Limar (Oregon)

Washington lost leading rusher Jonah Coleman to the NFL Draft, and presumptive starter Adam Mohammed then left for Cal, leaving the Huskies with almost no proven depth at running back.

Limar, a Lake Stevens, Washington native, returns home after three seasons at Oregon. Head coach Jedd Fisch and the staff are counting on him to anchor a backfield that lost both its top options this offseason.

Wisconsin: QB Colton Joseph (Old Dominion)

Wisconsin started four different quarterbacks last season and finished last among Power Four teams in scoring offense at 12.3 points per game.

Joseph, the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year, threw for more than 4,250 yards and rushed for 1,600 yards and 24 touchdowns over the past two seasons at Old Dominion. Head coach Luke Fickell is betting that Joseph's dual-threat ability can finally stabilize the position that has defined his tenure.