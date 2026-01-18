Former Big Ten standout visiting second College Football Playoff team

At this point on the calendar, the NCAA transfer portal has officially closed. While players can no longer enter their names into the database, those already in the system are free to continue exploring their options or withdraw from the portal at any time, if their current team allows a return.

The transfer market was made up of players from all walks of life. Some were obviously searching for a pay raise, while others needed an opportunity to get on the field and showcase their talents. Plenty of athletes were also essentially forced into the portal due to coaching changes.

While the majority of top transfers have gone off the board, there are still a few coveted names available, and two College Football Playoff programs are looking to get in on the action.

Michigan State Rushing Leader Visiting Second CFP School

Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) celebrates during the game against Nebraska | Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Michigan State sophomore running back transfer Makhi Frazier is visiting Ole Miss on Sunday. Frazier previously went on a trip to Indiana earlier this month.

Frazier is the only top-20 running back transfer that hasn't signed or made a commitment at this juncture. He's regarded as the No. 8 ballcarrier in the portal by On3 and 247Sports.

Indiana is in a position to win it all on Monday night, while Ole Miss made an admirable run in the College Football Playoff but came up just short of making the title game.

The Rebels are slated to return star running back Kewan Lacy next season, who rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2025. The program also landed former LSU RB JT Lindsey in the portal.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers have a hole to fill as their pair of 1,000-yard rushers, Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black, will move on following the national championship. Indiana could return promising redshirt freshman Khobie Martin, along with the addition of former Boston College standout Turbo Richard.

Frazier announced his decision to transfer from Michigan State on the same day the program fired head coach Jonathan Smith. Frazier appeared in nine games and made seven starts last season, leading the Spartans in rushing with 116 carries for 520 yards and 2 touchdowns. He added 12 catches for 25 yards.

According to PFF, Frazier was one of Michigan State's top-5 graded players on offense at 74.8 overall. Frazier rushed for 100+ yards in two games, including a season-high 14 carries for 109 yards in a 31-20 loss to Michigan on October 25.

The 5-foot-10, 218-pound running back signed with the Spartans as a three-star recruit in the 2024 class. Frazier will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Outside of Indiana and Ole Miss, Florida and Auburn have displayed interest in Frazier.

