Josh Heupel and Tennessee Reportedly "Moving On" From Nico Iamaleava After NIL Dispute

Josh Greer

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) walks off the field after the loss to Ohio State in the NCAA college football playoff game on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) walks off the field after the loss to Ohio State in the NCAA college football playoff game on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are reportedly moving on from Nico Iamaleava after NIL standoff earlier this week

The quarterback future in Knoxville just shifted — in a major way.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel informed his team this morning that the Volunteers are officially moving on from starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

The decision comes after Iamaleava reportedly missed team meetings and practice yesterday — actions that raised serious concerns within the program about his accountability and long-term commitment.

Multiple sources confirm that Heupel met with team leaders and staff before addressing the full squad about the decision.

Iamaleava, a former five-star recruit and one of the most heralded quarterback prospects in Tennessee history, was expected to be the centerpiece of Heupel’s high-powered offense for years to come. That will likely no longer be the case as ON3's Pete Nakos reports Iamaleava is planning to enter the portal.

As of now, Tennessee is expected to pivot to its backup quarterback, though Heupel has not officially named a new starter.

