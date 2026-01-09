No. 1 transfer WR's decision timeline revealed amid interest from major programs

A week into the transfer portal window, many transferring players have made decisions. Others are still visiting, narrowing, and moving toward an ultimate choice. The good news for top players is that they can take their time.

In the case of the nation's top wide receiver prospect, an initial list of five schools has been narrowed to four, and with a fourth visit upcoming, a decision timeline is looking increasingly likely.

Auburn transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman, the portal's top receiver prospect according to both On3Sports and 247Sports, is finalizing his re-recruitment plans. Coleman has reportedly finished a visit to Texas Tech. Fresh off a CFP appearance, the Red Raiders have had plenty of power in the portal so far, highlighted by the quick signing of Cincinnati transfer QB Brendan Sorsby.

Coleman has a fourth visit to make, apparently to Alabama on Friday. He had initially identified five schools of particular interest, but USC reportedly dropped out of the race for Coleman, leaving the final battle as a four-way slugfest.

The hosts of visits opened a week ago with a trip to Texas. From there, Coleman moved on to Texas A&M before his most recent visit to Texas Tech. Obviously, there's a geographic theme to the schools of interest for the outstanding product from Alabama.

Speculation is that with the Alabama visit imminent, Coleman will be in position to make a final decision at some point over the weekend. Whenever the decision is made, it will wrap up one of the most significant portal battles of the year.

The 6'3" Coleman was a five-star prospect out of high school. 247sports ranked him as the nation's No. 2 wide receiver (and No. 5 player overall) behind Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith. Coleman had committed to Texas A&M before flipping his commitment to Auburn late in the recruiting process.

Coleman caught 37 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024 as a freshman and then added 56 receptions for 708 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. Despite Auburn's struggling passing attack in both seasons, Coleman remained one of the most prolific playmakers in the SEC.

The recruiting gurus from On3 are nearly evenly split between Texas A&M, Texas, and Texas Tech as the pick for Coleman's ultimate landing spot. A&M holds a slight edge in the predictions, while no picks for Alabama have been logged. Coleman's weekend should make his ultimate plan clear, and potentially put one of the Texas schools comfortably atop the transfer portal rankings.