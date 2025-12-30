Top 5 transfer portal landing spots for Auburn QB Deuce Knight

Once regarded as one of the most sought-after high school quarterback recruits in the country, Auburn signal-caller Deuce Knight is continuing the recent trend of just about every five-star quarterback transferring.

Ranked as the No. 30 player, No. 2 quarterback and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Mississippi in the class of 2025 by Rivals, Knight ended up flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Auburn. While the quarterback was an evident weakness for the eventually fired Hugh Freeze and the Tigers, Knight never really got a shot, deciding to transfer on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4 southpaw attempted passes in just two games, starting one. In his lone start, which came against Mercer, Knight completed 15-of-20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also added 162 yards rushing and an additional four touchdowns on the ground, with his first play from scrimmage being a 75-yard rushing touchdown.

Despite the tremendous flashes, the Tigers made it clear they planned to preserve his redshirt, but with Freeze out and USF coach Alex Golesh replacing him, Knight clearly felt that a fresh start was the best thing for him.

With the quarterback market being as loaded as ever, Knight is still expected to command quite a few notable suitors. Here are five programs that could be potential landing spots for Knight once the portal officially opens on Jan. 2.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight (9) runs into the end zone for his second touchdown against the Mercer Bears | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU Tigers

College football now more than ever is about relationships, and before Knight ended up at Auburn, he was projected to land at Ole Miss by 247Sports' Rion Young. While now-former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin didn't land Knight when he was in Oxford, he does have a need for a quarterback in Baton Rouge.

In recent years, Kiffin has done nothing but have success with dual-threat quarterbacks, with notable names such as 2022 third-round pick Matt Coral, 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart and this season with Ferris State transfer Trinidad Chambliss all thriving under his guidance. Going to LSU gives Knight a clear path as a starter at one of college football's premier programs, and also gives him a shot at contending for a title right away.

Ole Miss Rebels

While Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. is following Kiffin to LSU, the Rebels were able to land one of the best offensive minds in college football in East Carolina's John David Baker. Chambliss' future at Ole Miss and in college football in general is murky at best as of right now. The senior quarterback is seeking another year of eligibility.

If he is granted the extra year, he may feel obliged to transfer to LSU to play for Kiffin, who gave him a shot at the SEC level. If that is the case, Knight can return to Mississippi and help the Rebels build off of what has been the best season in program history.

Indiana Hoosiers

The Indiana Hoosiers are currently the hottest name in college football when it comes to taking in transfer portal quarterbacks. Second-year head coach Curt Cignetti made it clear that all he does is win, and he has proven that in a big way.

The former James Madison coach has a 24-2 record at a program that was among the worst in college football history, leading the Hossiers to two College Football Playoff appearances and their first outright Big Ten title this season.

The No. 1-seed Hoosiers will likely need to replace Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and projected No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, and taking a chance on Knight can help Cignetti sustain his dominant start in Bloomington. The cherry on top of this possible courtship is the fact that Knight's older brother, Ty Fryfogle, was a wide receiver at Indiana from 2017 to 2022.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

While some may be quick to scoff at the idea of Knight transferring to Notre Dame, where he will sit behind CJ Carr, waiting one's turn has worked out well for some notable quarterbacks across college football. Oregon's Dante Moore is the best example of this, as he left a program in UCLA where he was starting to sit behind Dillon Gabriel before taking over this season, and playing his way into first-round draft pick conversations.

Aside from the fact that Knight was already once committed to the Fighting Irish, there is as much stability and familiarity there as in any other program. Notre Dame just extended head coach Marcus Freeman amid chatter that the New York Giants were eyeing him, assuring Knight he will be playing for the head coach he'd be committed to. In addition to the previous relationships, Notre Dame will have one of its most talented rosters in program history around Knight if he takes over after next season, as they signed the No. 2 class in the country this cycle.

Oregon Ducks

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks were among the nearly 30 teams that offered Knight as a recruit, and while it didn't necessarily lead to anything, they, too, have had success with transfer quarterbacks. In his four years at Oregon, Lanning has compiled a 47-7 record, with a transfer quarterback in each season, including Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore, all of whom thrived in Eugene.

Knight would be the least proven of the transfers that Oregon has taken in at quarterback, but he has a chance to thrive in the system of the new offensive coordinator, Drew Mehringer. Despite having just 25 career passing attempts, Knight has enough potential to make coaches want to take a chance on him.

Needless to say, Knight will have plenty of suitors.