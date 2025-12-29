Reported Giants Head Coaching Candidate Makes Decision About His Future

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, whose name kept coming up as a potential candidate for the New York Giants head coaching vacancy, is “running it back” with the Irish in 2026.

So said the man himself on his X account on Monday morning.

2026…run it back



Go Irish ☘️ — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) December 29, 2025

SI.com’s Pat Forde reported that the decision by Freeman included “ a restructured contract” with the school that puts the 39-year-old head coach’s compensation “in the top tier” of college coaches.

The deal, per Forde, also includes an additional year added on to the original six-year pact Freeman signed last year, putting him under contract to the Irish through 2031.

The Giants' head coaching search, which general manager Joe Schoen is leading, has not revealed which candidates have been vetted, so it’s not even known if Freeman was on the Giants’ list.

However, Freeman has reportedly drawn interest from teams across the NFL, including those that have already moved on from their head coach or plan to.

Freeman led the Irish to a 14-2 record last season and a 10-2 mark this year, with both losses decided by just 4 points combined.

The Giants are not expected to retain interim head coach Mike Kafka, who replaced Brian Daboll after Daboll's dismissal following the Week 10 loss to the Bears, as the head coach going forward. However, Kafka will likely get an interview with the team if he wants one.

Instead, the Giants search has reportedly focused on candidates who have prior NFL experience, including:

Mike McCarthy, (former Packers and Cowboys head coach)

Lou Anarumo (Colts defensive coordinator)

Jeff Hafley (Packers defensive coordinator)

Chris Shula (Rams defensive coordinator)

Steve Spagnuolo (Chiefs defensive coordinator and one-time Giants interim head coach and defensive coordinator)

Klint Kubiak (Seahawks offensive coordinator)

Kliff Kingsbury (Commanders offensive coordinator).

The Giants could also be waiting to see what happens once hte regular season ends regarding other potential head coaching candidates such as John Harbaugh in Baltimore and Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh.

The Giants will look to fill their head coaching vacancy before the end of January, the process expected to get fully underway once the team concludes its 2025 season this coming Sunday at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

