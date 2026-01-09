Top 5 transfer portal landing spots for USC QB Husan Longstreet

After just one season with the USC Trojans, former five-star recruit Husan Longstreet is on the move.

Ranked as the No. 25 player in the country and the No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2025, Longstreet found himself serving as the backup to Jayden Maiava. The freshman out of Corona, California, completed 13-of-15 passes for 103 yards with one touchdown through the air, and also rushed for two scores as well.

Despite throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns and completing 65.8% of his passes, all of which were career bests, Maiava opted to return to USC in 2026 for his senior season.

Following the decision, Longstreet's camp indicated they would consider transferring out, and officially pulled the trigger to transfer on Thursday.

While some of the bigger dominoes like Bredan Sorsby (Texas Tech), Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State) and DJ Lagway (Baylor) have already taken away some notable suitors, there are still a handful of programs in need of a quarterback for next season.

Here are five programs that make sense as a landing spot for Longstreet.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning

Oregon Ducks

Dante Moore has yet to make a decision on whether or not he will return for the 2026 season, which is one of the reasons the Ducks haven't been major players at quarterback in the portal. There is also a theory that Oregon native Sam Leavitt is interested in returning to his home state if Moore departs. While Moore may want to return to college again, he is viewed as a contender for the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, and returning may only hurt his stock.

Leavitt is the biggest name available on the market, but no one seems to know what he plans to do. Assuming that he (Leavitt) doesn't decide out of the blue that Oregon is the place for him, Longstreet seems to be a perfect candidate. He has a dual-threat ability that will work well in the system Oregon runs, and he also has four years of eligibility, giving the Ducks an answer at quarterback for at least the next two years. On3's Pete Nakos has also reported that the Ducks are the front-runners for Longstreet at this time.

Miami Hurricanes

Similar to Dan Lanning, Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has relied on transfers to fill his quarterbacking needs. Last season, it was the eventual No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward; this season, it was veteran Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

Now, Longstreet isn't as experienced as the other two, which may lead Miami to shy away. That said, they did recruit him as a recruit, so there's an established relationship. He would have a chance to be a starter on a contender immediately, and also would be able to play for one of the biggest brands in the sport.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding

Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels find themselves in somewhat of a similar situation as the Oregon Ducks, which is the fact that they currently have no clue what will happen with their current starting quarterback. Trinidad Chambliss went from an unknown Division II transfer to a college football megastar. With that being said, barring a waiver being approved by the NCAA, he is technically out of eligibility for next season.

The Rebels cannot put all their eggs in the Chambliss basket just in case the waiver doesn't get approved. It's also worth noting that they offered Longstreet as a recruit. Now it was a different head coach, but the Rebels are expected to return a large chunk of their core players from its team that made it to the semifinal of the College Football Playoff. Chambliss' waiver status will greatly impact whether or not they'd be in the mix.

Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers hosted Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt for a visit this week, but he has yet to commit. Again, while some of the other notable schools have taken someone else, Leavitt may have multiple programs he is willing to transfer to, but is waiting to see how things unfold.

Longstreet's ending up at Tennessee would depend on the program knowing they won't get Leavitt. They, too, have a quarterback in Joey Aguilar waiting to see if he can get an extra year of eligibility, but them pursuing Leavitt indicates they'd be willing to move on if a better option came along. That better option could be Longstreet.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin

LSU Tigers

New head coach Lane Kiffin has fully embraced the villain role after leaving Ole Miss before the playoff, making their entire playoff run about himself, giving his coaches frequent ultimatums in the process and also attempting to poach players. He added to his villain era recently by attempting to lure Washington's Demond Williams to Baton Rouge despite the fact that he had signed a deal worth $4 million just days prior.

Williams announced on Thursday that he would not be leaving Washington, which puts Kiffin in a tough spot. He likely burned his bridge with Leavitt after the Williams news broke while the Arizona State transfer was sitting with Kiffin at a basketball game. So, outside of Auburn's five-star freshman quarterback, Deuce Knight, who also decided to transfer, the options for LSU appear to be shrinking by the day.

The fact that Kiffin's staff offered Longstreet while he was a recruit, LSU being a blueblood and Longstreet having a chance to start could lead to the former USC quarterback to ignore the fact that Kiffin has pursued other quarterbacks before him. Another fun thought on the matter is that the Longstreet news occurred shortly after Williams made his decision, so maybe Kiffin is trying the same move with Longstreet.

Only time will tell, but Power 4 spots are filling up, and Longstreet may have to decide quickly.