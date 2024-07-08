"Sunday Sox" Tie a Unique Record in Major League History with Another Victory
The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees on Sunday night by a score of 3-0 at Yankee Stadium.
With the win, Boston is now 49-40 while the loss drops the Yankees to 55-37. The surging Red Sox, who have been playing well for a month now, are just 7.5 games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. They are only 4.5 back of the Yankees for the top wild card spot.
This whole season has been a huge testament to the Red Sox' resolve. Boston was picked by most pundits to finish last in the American League East for the third year in a row, and they've dealt with multiple crushing injuries that theyv've needed to overcome.
All-Star shortstop Trevor Story is out for the season, as is big-time free agent signing Lucas Giolito. At various points of the year, they've played without Nick Pivetta, Brayan Bello, Garrett Whitlock, Tyler O'Neill, Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida, yet here they are.
There is a calmness about manager Alex Cora and a fun factor about guys like Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela, who have given this team an athleticism they've lacked in prior years.
The Sox win on Sunday also put the group in some fun major league history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Red Sox are 14-1 on Sundays
14 wins tie for the most wins in a team’s first 15 Sunday games, joining:
1981 Brewers
1896 Reds
1888 St. Louis Browns
The Red Sox will be off on Monday before coming home on Tuesday to take on the Oakland Athletics.
