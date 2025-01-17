Chicago Cubs Unveil New Uniforms For 2025, Here are the Details Behind Them
The Chicago Cubs unveiled a new set of uniforms on Thursday night that brings fans back to the 1980s.
The powder blue uniforms harken back to the old set of uniforms and also pay homage to the city's connection to blue's music. The Cubs haven't worn powder blue uniforms since 1981.
Uniform expert Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net had more information on the uniforms and their intricate details:
The jersey features a newly designed Cubs logo—a stylized red ‘C’ with a vintage flair—placed on the upper left chest of the powder blue button-up jersey. On the opposite side is the player’s number in red in a blues-era style typography. The sleeve features another new logo, a royal blue guitar pick with CHICAGO squeezed in custom lettering with the middle “C” (music term!) split by a lightning bolt, symbolizing Chicago as the birthplace of the electrified blues. A red six-pointed Chicago star appears on the guitar pick patch.
Creamer also adds that these uniforms are just a "regular" uniform and not part of the City Connect series which was introduced a few years ago. The Cubs will just have these as an alternate, but you can bet that they'll be wearing them plenty in 2025.
With spring training set to begin in just under a month from now, the Cubs are one of the more interesting teams in the league. They finished tied for second in the National League Central last year, missing the playoffs, but they've added Matthew Boyd and Kyle Tucker this winter in notable moves.
