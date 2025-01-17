Fastball

Chicago Cubs Unveil New Uniforms For 2025, Here are the Details Behind Them

The Cubs are going to be rocking the Baby Blue uniforms that we haven't seen since the early 1980s.

Brady Farkas

General view of a Chicago Cubs glove, hat and glasses in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training game at Sloan Park in 2024.
General view of a Chicago Cubs glove, hat and glasses in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training game at Sloan Park in 2024. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs unveiled a new set of uniforms on Thursday night that brings fans back to the 1980s.

The powder blue uniforms harken back to the old set of uniforms and also pay homage to the city's connection to blue's music. The Cubs haven't worn powder blue uniforms since 1981.

Uniform expert Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net had more information on the uniforms and their intricate details:

The jersey features a newly designed Cubs logo—a stylized red ‘C’ with a vintage flair—placed on the upper left chest of the powder blue button-up jersey. On the opposite side is the player’s number in red in a blues-era style typography. The sleeve features another new logo, a royal blue guitar pick with CHICAGO squeezed in custom lettering with the middle “C” (music term!) split by a lightning bolt, symbolizing Chicago as the birthplace of the electrified blues. A red six-pointed Chicago star appears on the guitar pick patch.

Creamer also adds that these uniforms are just a "regular" uniform and not part of the City Connect series which was introduced a few years ago. The Cubs will just have these as an alternate, but you can bet that they'll be wearing them plenty in 2025.

With spring training set to begin in just under a month from now, the Cubs are one of the more interesting teams in the league. They finished tied for second in the National League Central last year, missing the playoffs, but they've added Matthew Boyd and Kyle Tucker this winter in notable moves.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 