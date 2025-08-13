New York Mets Make Hilarious Admission in Blowout Win vs. Braves
The New York Mets routed the Atlanta Braves 13-5 on Tuesday night at Citi Field, moving to 64-55 on the season.
The Mets got two home runs from Pete Alonso in the win, which gave him 254 for his career, the most in team history. That passes eight-time All-Star Darryl Strawberry, who had held the record with 253.
However, Alonso wasn't the only Mets player to go deep, as the team hit six home runs in all. Francisco Alvarez hit two, and Brandon Nimmo and Brett Baty each had one. The Mets actually announced that they ran out of fireworks because of the excessive home run hitting.
New York had lost nine of its last 10 games, but busted out in a big way, producing 16 hits. The Braves are now 51-68 and one of the most disappointing teams in baseball.
This is a big week for New York, as they entered play six games back of the Philadelphia Phillies. In addition to playing the Braves, they'll have a three-game series with the red-hot Seattle Mariners at the end of the week. Seattle has won eight consecutive games and Sunday's game will be played in Williamsport, Penn., as part of the Little League Classic.
The Mets and Braves will play on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET as left-hander David Peterson takes the mound against veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco.
Peterson has gone 7-5 with a 2.98 ERA, helping keep together a ravaged rotation. Carrasco is 2-2 with a 6.18 ERA. He formerly pitched for the Mets.
