Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves Combine For Game Unlike Anything We've Seen in History
The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds played a game unlike anything we've ever seen in history on Thursday night at Great American Ball Park with the Braves winning 12-11 in 10 innings.
Per @OptaSTATS:
The @Braves & @Reds both scored 8 runs in the 8th inning tonight.
It is the only time since 1901 that both teams scored 8+ runs within the same inning in the 6th inning or later.
Atlanta's eighth inning outburst
Here's how Atlanta scored their eight runs to break a 3-3 tie:
Eli White singled to score one run (4-3 Atlanta), and then Luke Williams doubled in two more (6-3). Matt Olson reached on a fielder's choice (7-3) and then Austin Riley singled (8-3) and Ozzie Albies singled in two to make it 10-3. Sean Murphy doubled in the final run of the frame, making it 11-3.
Cincinnati's eight-run answer
Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a three-run home run to trim the deficit to 11-6. It was his third home run of the season and his first since being acquired by the Reds before the trade deadline.
Elly De La Cruz singled in a run to make it 11-7 before Austin Hays did the same (11-8). Spencer Steer then tied the game with a three-run home run. It was his 12th of the season.
The winning run
Marcell Ozuna drove in the eventual winning run with a sacrifice fly.
After the win, the Braves are 46-62 and in fourth place in the National League East. The Reds are 57-53 and 3.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot.
The two teams will play again on Friday at 12:40 p.m. ET.
