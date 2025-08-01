Fastball

Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves Combine For Game Unlike Anything We've Seen in History

The Braves beat the Reds in 10 innings, sending the Reds to a disappointing loss at Great American Ball Park.

Brady Farkas

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) runs the bases after hitting a homer in the second inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres, Friday, June 27, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) runs the bases after hitting a homer in the second inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres, Friday, June 27, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds played a game unlike anything we've ever seen in history on Thursday night at Great American Ball Park with the Braves winning 12-11 in 10 innings.

Per @OptaSTATS:

The @Braves & @Reds both scored 8 runs in the 8th inning tonight.

It is the only time since 1901 that both teams scored 8+ runs within the same inning in the 6th inning or later.

Atlanta's eighth inning outburst

Here's how Atlanta scored their eight runs to break a 3-3 tie:

Eli White singled to score one run (4-3 Atlanta), and then Luke Williams doubled in two more (6-3). Matt Olson reached on a fielder's choice (7-3) and then Austin Riley singled (8-3) and Ozzie Albies singled in two to make it 10-3. Sean Murphy doubled in the final run of the frame, making it 11-3.

Cincinnati's eight-run answer

Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a three-run home run to trim the deficit to 11-6. It was his third home run of the season and his first since being acquired by the Reds before the trade deadline.

Elly De La Cruz singled in a run to make it 11-7 before Austin Hays did the same (11-8). Spencer Steer then tied the game with a three-run home run. It was his 12th of the season.

The winning run

Marcell Ozuna drove in the eventual winning run with a sacrifice fly.

After the win, the Braves are 46-62 and in fourth place in the National League East. The Reds are 57-53 and 3.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot.

The two teams will play again on Friday at 12:40 p.m. ET.

Brady Farkas
