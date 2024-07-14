Chicago White Sox Continue to Receive Trade Calls on Star Pitcher, Rumors Swirling
Rumors continue to swirl ahead of the MLB trade deadline about the Chicago White Sox.
Despite a league-worst 27-70 record, the White Sox have a number of attractive trade chips including star pitcher Garrett Crochet and outfielder Luis Robert Jr. They also have the resurgent Erick Fedde, the veteran Tommy Pham and younger players like Andrew Vaughn.
As Bob Nightengale of USA Today said on Sunday, the Sox will move most almost anyone in deals, but there is still widespread uncertainly about what will actually happen at the end of July.
While rival GMs are uncertain now whether Crochet will be dealt, the White Sox still fully intend to move him.
– The White Sox, who were uncertain that oft-injured center fielder Luis Robert would have high enough trade value to move, they now are cautiously optimistic that they can trade him.
Crochet is undoubtedly the best trade chip on the market for Chicago, but the cost associated is certainly high. Nightengale says that the San Diego Padres recently made an offer and that the Yankees are interested as well.
Crochet is 6-6 this season with a 3.02 ERA. The 25-year-old has struck out 150 batters in just 107.1 innings.
As for Robert Jr., he has a world of talent, hitting 38 homers a season ago. Oft-injured over the last few years, he missed a bunch of time this year with a hamstring injury and is hitting just .222 through 158 at-bats. Because his contract allows team control through 2027, teams could be more willing to part with value to get him, but his constant health questions make it a risky proposition.
