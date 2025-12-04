Mariners Linked To Red Sox All-Star In Blockbuster Trade Speculation

The Seattle Mariners accomplished their top goal this offseason last month when they re-signed Josh Naylor to a five-year contract. However, there are still needs that must be tackled for the team.

The offense is their main focus right now, and they could upgrade it by going into free agency or potentially making a trade. They have the pitching depth to get a deal done.

Jarren Duran is one of the top trade chips this offseason for the Boston Red Sox, who need pitching. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report cooked up a potential blockbuster package for Seattle to acquire Duran.

Could Mariners Land Jarren Duran?

Sep 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) singles against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Duran would give the Mariners solid defense in the outfield, as well as a table setter at the top of the lineup.

In 2025, the 29-year-old hit .256/.332/.442 with 16 home runs, 84 RBI, 24 stolen bases, a 4.7 WAR and a .774 OPS. The former All-Star showed off a little more power this past season with Boston.

However, the Red Sox need pitching and have a logjam of outfielders. This is where a trade with the Mariners would come in handy. The two sides match up well for a potential deal.

There is a lot of uncertainty with Seattle’s offense, even after Naylor’s return. Eugenio Suarez and Jorge Polanco are still free agents, and there is no guarantee either one will be back.

So, making a move for Duran makes sense, as he could give them exactly what they’re looking for. He also has three years of club control left, so if the Mariners do trade for him, he wouldn’t simply be a rental.

The Mariners could get a lot out of him for the next three years and have somebody that can truly boost their offense. Duran could hit at the top of the lineup for Seattle.

The Winter Meetings start on Sunday, and there should be a lot of activity, especially on the trade front. With that in mind, Duran could be at the center of rumors in the coming days.

It should be interesting to see what the Mariners decide to do, but Duran would be a solid addition for a team that needs help offensively and has the pitching to make a deal happen.

