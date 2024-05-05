Chicago White Sox Expected to Trade Several Key Players this Year, Per Reports
For the second consecutive season, apparently you can expect the Chicago White Sox to undergo a complete firesale at the trade deadline.
After dealing Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Jake Burger, Joe Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez, and Keynan Middleton last year, the team is widely expected to trade several key veterans this year.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Sunday:
Outfielder Tommy Pham just joined the White Sox a week ago, but already is their best healthy player, and could be their leading candidate to represent the team at the All-Star Game.
The White Sox, off to their worst start in franchise history, are still hoping to trade Pham to the highest bidder before the trade deadline.
The White Sox are also expected to trade starters Erick Fedde, Chris Flexen, Mike Clevinger, reliever Michael Kopech and DH Eloy Jimenez.
Most of this isn't that surprising since the White Sox are in the midst of another major rebuild. They are out to a 7-26 start this year and are pegged as the worst team in baseball.
Furthermore, Pham, Flexen, Clevinger, and Kopech are all free agents at the end of the year, so there's no real point in hanging onto them. It's mildly more surprising to see the team want to move on from Fedde since he is under contract through 2025. Jimenez has club options in his deal for each of the next two seasons. If Chicago is inclined to decline them, it makes sense why they'd want to move him as well.
