Brewers Trade Aaron Civale to White Sox One Day After Trade Request
Aaron Civale got the news he would be coming out of the bullpen and immediately requested a trade. His manager said he would have to, "behave," and pitch as he was asked to, while still complimenting the players' professionalism and sympathizing with his frustration over the role change.
Well, one day later, the Brewers have already found him a new home, trading him to the Chicago White Sox on Friday morning, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The White Sox will send first baseman Andrew Vaughn to the Brewers in return, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported. The Brewers are also sending the White Sox compensatory cash to offset a salary difference, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reported.
Perhaps the strong play of their rookie pitcherJacob Misiorowski in his debut Thursday helped give the Brewers the confidence that they could move on from Civale.
Civale gets his wish. The Brewers make quick work of moving on from a disgruntled pitcher. His new home is just about two hours south.