White Sox vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 12
It’ll be a rubber match between the White Sox and Astros on Thursday as Chicago was spanked in return for its series opening win 10-2 on Wednesday.
Houston was powered by Christian Walker’s three hits which included a home run and a season-high four RBIs. Rookie starter Ryan Gusto also touched a couple of season-highs with seven strikeouts and six innings pitched.
Davis Martin (2-6, 3.62 ERA) has been steady for the White Sox since returning from Tommy John surgery, but remains vulnerable to elite contact, which the Astros lineup is plenty equipped with.
Framber Valdez (6-4, 3.07 ERA) has won five of his last six starts heading into a matchup where the Astros have minus-odds on the run line.
Let’s break down what we can look for in betting on the series finale.
White Sox vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- White Sox -1.5 (-110)
- Astros +1.5 (-111)
Moneyline
- White Sox (+190)
- Astros (-230)
Total
- Over 7.5 (-112)
- Under 7.5 (-108)
White Sox vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- White Sox: Davis Martin (2-6, 3.62 ERA)
- Astros: Framber Valdez (6-4, 3.07 ERA)
White Sox vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, CHSN
- White Sox Record: 23-45
- Astros Record: 37-30
White Sox vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Framber Valdez Over 18.5 Outs (-110 at BetMGM)
Valdez has pitched over six innings in five of his last six starts. He’s racked up at least seven strikeouts in all of those outings. In Valdez’s last start against an on-par Pirates team with this White Sox lineup, he struck out 11 and allowed two earned runs.
The White Sox are ranked only 77 wRC+ versus lefties. His arsenal, which includes a heavy sinker and an effective curveball, induces soft contact and gets ground balls (59.8% GB rate), which is a big reason as to why he can eat innings.
White Sox vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
The Astros continue to struggle against right-handed pitching (97 wRC+) while mashing lefties (123 wRC+). Meanwhile, the White Sox bats are below average against both handedness, particularly lefties, which tees up Valdez for a favorable spot. As mentioned, Valdez has been in strong form lately, showing improved metrics over the last couple of months with a 3.62 xERA, which suggests sustained success.
For what it’s worth, Martin projects as a serviceable arm, also getting a healthy amount of ground balls and keeping batters from getting walked at a high rate. It’s not like he is significantly worse than other recent starters who helped cash Unders in similar matchups.
Pick: Under 7.5 (-108 at FanDuel)
