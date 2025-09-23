3 Players Braves Could Cut Ties With Before Opening Day 2026
The Atlanta Braves were one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this year. They came into the season with World Series aspirations, but with a week remaining in the regular season, they've been eliminated from postseason contention.
The Braves are going to need to make some changes in the offseason if they want to sustain success in the future. Their roster has a lot of talent, but some players have to go. Atlanta could be aggressive in free agency and on the trade block in the coming months, which means some big league players could be headed out of town in the offseason.
Which Braves players might not be on the roster for Opening Day in 2026?
RHP Alexis Diaz
The Braves added reliever Alexis Diaz late in the season as a flier option. Years ago, Diaz was one of the more dominant bullpen arms in the National League, but he's far from that caliber of player anymore.
He's struggled with all the teams he's played on this season. The Braves likely won't want him back unless he can show signs of tremendous growth in the coming months. Given his 2025 numbers, this seems unlikely, which makes it unlikely the Braves will look to reunite with the righty.
RHP Raisel Iglesias
Raisel Iglesias has been good for the Braves for the most part, but his time with the team is coming to a close. He's getting older and worse with each year, as this has been his worst season in a Braves uniform.
With Iglesias' contract expiring at the end of the season, the Braves likely won't look to re-sign him. He's on the back half of his career and the Braves need to work on getting much younger across the board, especially with the pitching staff and bullpen.
DH Marcell Ozuna
Marcell Ozuna is a tough bat to lose in the lineup, but it's a move the Braves need to make.
Like Iglesias, Ozuna is on an expiring contract. He's also aging quicker than many expected. The slugger is headed to free agency as a designated hitter with no positive attributes besides his bat. Pair that with his age and the fact that he's likely looking for a solid contract and it would make no sense for the Braves to reunite with him.
Instead, Atlanta could use the designated hitter slot for Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin to get more at-bats while they're rotating behind the dish.
More MLB: Mariners Already Have Next Breakout Star Under Their Noses