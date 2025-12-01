Mariners Linked To 25-Year-Old Slugger As Intriguing Free Agency Fit

The Seattle Mariners reached the American League Championship Series in 2025, falling just short of the World Series. After their season ended, they accomplished their main goal of re-signing Josh Naylor to a five-year, $92.5 million deal.

But as the offseason continues and the Winter Meetings approach, the Mariners still have work to do in order to make it back to the ALCS. Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suarez are still free agents.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com believes there could be another solution, and when listing free agent fits for every Major League team, he had Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami as a good fit for the Mariners.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Murakami Can Fill A Need For Mariners

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan third baseman Munetaka Murakami (55) plays his position during the sixth inning against the USA at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“The Mariners have had some success with Japanese players during the past 25 years, though most -- aside from Ichiro Suzuki, of course -- have been pitchers. Murakami is the most notable power hitter to come from NPB since Hideki Matsui in 2003, and with Eugenio Suárez likely to depart as a free agent, Seattle has a vacancy to fill at third base,” Feinsand wrote.

The 25-year-old slugger hit .286/.392/.659 with 24 home runs, 52 RBI and a 1.051 OPS in 69 games this season. Suarez is highly unlikely to return to Seattle, but with that, Seattle has an opening at third base and could use Murakami in that spot.

Seattle does have options in Colt Emerson, Cole Young and Ben Williamson, so they might ultimately choose to go with what they have internally, but Murakami would give them exactly what they need, if they are willing to spend more money in free agency.

He provides power from the left side of the plate and can play both first base and third base, but with Naylor back, third base would be his ideal spot.

The Mariners have proven that they are more than willing to build a championship contender and have their sights set on the World Series in 2026. If Murakami is added, the lineup would receive an instant boost and the Mariners could potentially be favorites to make a run to the Fall Classic next season.

While Seattle has options, it might be tempting for them to go out and acquire another big bat to boost their lineup.

More MLB: Mariners Could Cut Ties With 3-Time All-Star In Unexpected Trade: Insider