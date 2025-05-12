MLB Power Rankings: Fastball On SI Poll For May 12
The 2025 MLB season has reached the quarter-pole with each team playing about 40 games.
The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with 27 wins, but there’s plenty of competition as the Mets, Tigers and Padres have each reached the 25-win mark. Division races remain tight as well, with the Tigers’ 2.5-game lead over the Guardians and Royals being the biggest gap.
Two of MLB’s hottest teams are the Twins and Cardinals, both riding eight-game win streaks after getting off to slow starts. It was also a productive week for the Phillies, who won series against the Guardians and Rays to stay close behind the Mets in the NL East race. The Cubs lost their claim as the highest-scoring team after dropping two of three games to the Mets over the weekend and being passed by the Yankees, who hung 29 runs on the Athletics in a series win.
Ahead of Monday’s games, here are the Fastball On SI MLB power rankings.
(This poll takes into account the average ranking from five Fastball On SI MLB writers: Tom Brew, Jack Ankony, Brady Farkas, Teren Kowatsch and Sam Connon. Ties are broken by the highest vote, or multiple highest votes. First-place votes in parentheses.)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (4)
- San Diego Padres (1)
- New York Mets
- Detroit Tigers
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Chicago Cubs
- New York Yankees
- San Francisco Giants
- Kansas City Royals
- Cleveland Guardians
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Boston Red Sox
- Houston Astros
- Minnesota Twins
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Atlanta Braves
- The Athletics
- Cincinnati Reds
- Texas Rangers
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Washington Nationals
- Baltimore Orioles
- Los Angeles Angels
- Chicago White Sox
- Miami Marlins
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Colorado Rockies
Here’s how each writer voted.
Tom Brew
- San Diego Padres
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Philadelphia Phillies
- New York Mets
- Detroit Tigers
- New York Yankees
- San Francisco Giants
- Chicago Cubs
- Kansas City Royals
- Seattle Mariners
- Cleveland Guardians
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Boston Red Sox
- The Athletics
- Houston Astros
- Minnesota Twins
- Cincinnati Reds
- Atlanta Braves
- Texas Rangers
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Washington Nationals
- Los Angeles Angels
- Baltimore Orioles
- Miami Marlins
- Chicago White Sox
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: I saw the worst of the Padres so far, getting swept at home by Tampa Bay, but I still have them No. 1. I love the top of their rotation, the back of their bullpen and all those bats that can explode. They are starting to get healthy now, too. I like the Phillies more than the Mets, too. Probably not giving enough love to the Twins, who have won eight in a row. That might be a correction for next week.
Jack Ankony
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- New York Mets
- San Diego Padres
- Detroit Tigers
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Chicago Cubs
- New York Yankees
- San Francisco Giants
- Kansas City Royals
- Cleveland Guardians
- Seattle Mariners
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Minnesota Twins
- Boston Red Sox
- Houston Astros
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Texas Rangers
- Atlanta Braves
- The Athletics
- Cincinnati Reds
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Baltimore Orioles
- Los Angeles Angels
- Washington Nationals
- Chicago White Sox
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Miami Marlins
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: The Cubs had their first rough week of the season, losing five of seven games to the Brewers, Giants and Mets. They’re still in first place, but the Cardinals are hot on their tails. Everyone in the AL Central had a good week, even the White Sox who won their weekend series against the Marlins.
Brady Farkas
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- San Diego Padres
- Chicago Cubs
- New York Mets
- Detroit Tigers
- Philadelphia Phillies
- New York Yankees
- Kansas City Royals
- San Francisco Giants
- Cleveland Guardians
- Seattle Mariners
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Boston Red Sox
- Houston Astros
- Atlanta Braves
- The Athletics
- Toronto Blue Jays
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Minnesota Twins
- Cincinnati Reds
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Texas Rangers
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Baltimore Orioles
- Washington Nationals
- Los Angeles Angels
- Chicago White Sox
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Miami Marlins
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: The Dodgers hold onto the top spot despite the pitching concerns and the injury issues; being the champs will do that for you. The Mariners just lost three straight to the Jays and have six more with the Yankees and Padres to follow, big week. The Royals lost the series against Boston but their starting pitching and Bobby Witt Jr. make them a real contender.
Teren Kowatsch
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- San Diego Padres
- New York Mets
- New York Yankees
- Detroit Tigers
- Chicago Cubs
- San Francisco Giants
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Kansas City Royals
- Cleveland Guardians
- Seattle Mariners
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Atlanta Braves
- Houston Astros
- Boston Red Sox
- Athletics
- Cincinnati Reds
- Minnesota Twins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Texas Rangers
- Washington Nationals
- Los Angeles Angels
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Miami Marlins
- Baltimore Orioles
- Chicago White Sox
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: The National League has outplayed the American League this season, and the Los Angeles Dodgers remain at the forefront of it by leading the ultra-competitive NL West. Many middle-of-the-pack teams, like the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners, have had unexpected runs this season and could rise higher on the rankings depending on how the rest of May and June take shape.
Sam Connon
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Detroit Tigers
- New York Mets
- Philadelphia Phillies
- San Diego Padres
- Chicago Cubs
- New York Yankees
- St. Louis Cardinals
- San Francisco Giants
- Boston Red Sox
- Cleveland Guardians
- Seattle Mariners
- Kansas City Royals
- Minnesota Twins
- Houston Astros
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- The Athletics
- Atlanta Braves
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Texas Rangers
- Cincinnati Reds
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Washington Nationals
- Baltimore Orioles
- Los Angeles Angels
- Chicago White Sox
- Miami Marlins
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: There is not a hotter team in the National League than the St. Louis Cardinals. Sweeps over the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals may not be parade-worthy, but the hot streak got started against the New York Mets. This week’s series between the Cardinals and similarly streaking Philadelphia Phillies should be one to watch, with the winner likely establishing themselves among the NL’s elite.