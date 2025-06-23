MLB Power Rankings: Fastball On SI Poll (June 23)
There's a new No. 1 team in Monday's Fastball On SI MLB power rankings.
The Dodgers jumped the Tigers by one point in our poll after Los Angeles won series against the Padres and Nationals. That increased their lead in the NL West to 3.5 games over the Giants, while a 4-6 stretch has dropped the Padres to five games back.
That's not to say it was necessarily a bad week for the Tigers, who still have the best record in MLB by one game at 49-30 and an 8.5 game in the AL Central. But after holding the No. 1 spot in our rankings for three weeks, Detroit fell one spot after losing two of three games in Tampa Bay and missing out on a sweep against the lowly Pirates.
A series win over the Tigers continued a hot stretch for the Rays, whose 22-9 record since May 20 has them just 2.5 games out of first place the AL East. After a six-game losing streak, the Yankees found their footing again with a 3-1 stretch over the Angels and Orioles. The other New York team has hit a rough patch, too, as the Mets have given up their lead in the NL East with eight losses in their last nine game.
A gusty weekend at Wrigley Field saw 50 runs cross home plate as part of a massive series for Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who hit four home runs and drove in six in the series win. Seattle didn't gain any ground on Houston in the AL West, though, as the Astros maintain a five-game division lead. Despite the series loss, the Cubs still lead the NL Central by 3.5 games, heading into a crucial road trip to St. Louis and Houston
Here are the Fastball On SI MLB power rankings for June 23.
(This poll takes into account votes from five Fastball On SI MLB writers: Tom Brew, Jack Ankony, Brady Farkas, Teren Kowatsch and Sam Connon. First-place votes are worth 30 points, and last-place votes are worth one point. Ties broken by highest vote or votes, then overall record. Total points and first-place votes in parentheses.)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (148) (3)
- Detroit Tigers (147) (2)
- Chicago Cubs (138)
- Philadelphia Phillies (135)
- New York Yankees (126)
- New York Mets (125)
- Houston Astros (121)
- Tampa Bay Rays (114)
- San Francisco Giants (113)
- Milwaukee Brewers (103)
- San Diego Padres (101)
- St. Louis Cardinals (93)
- Toronto Blue Jays (92)
- Seattle Mariners (85)
- Cincinnati Reds (76)
- Boston Red Sox (75)
- Cleveland Guardians (71)
- Arizona Diamondbacks (66)
- Kansas City Royals (60)
- Texas Rangers (54)
- Minnesota Twins (51)
- Atlanta Braves (45)
- Los Angeles Angels (42)
- Baltimore Orioles (36)
- Washington Nationals (26)
- Athletics (23)
- Miami Marlins (21)
- Pittsburgh Pirates (20)
- Chicago White Sox (11)
- Colorado Rockies (5)
Here's how each writer voted.
Tom Brew
- Detroit Tigers
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Chicago Cubs
- Philadelphia Phillies
- New York Mets
- Houston Astros
- New York Yankees
- San Francisco Giants
- Tampa Bay Rays
- San Diego Padres
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Cincinnati Reds
- Boston Red Sox
- Cleveland Guardians
- Kansas City Royals
- Texas Rangers
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Minnesota Twins
- Los Angeles Angels
- Atlanta Braves
- Baltimore Orioles
- Washington Nationals
- Miami Marlins
- The Athletics
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Chicago White Sox
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: I'm keeping the Detroit Tigers at No. 1 for now, but with Jack Flaherty starting to struggle, I'm starting the wonder if they have enough pitching going forward. Sure, Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize are very good, but after that is a crap-shoot right now. I have the Rays up to No. 9 as they continue to impress, going 22-9 since May 20. The biggest drop? The Minnesota Twins are just 1-9 in their last 10. My favorite series of the weekend was the Seattle Mariners visit to Wrigley Field to take on the Cubs. The Mariners took two of three and scored 30 runs with the wind blowing out.
Jack Ankony
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Detroit Tigers
- Chicago Cubs
- Philadelphia Phillies
- New York Mets
- New York Yankees
- Houston Astros
- Tampa Bay Rays
- San Francisco Giants
- Milwaukee Brewers
- San Diego Padres
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Seattle Mariners
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Boston Red Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Cleveland Guardians
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Kansas City Royals
- Texas Rangers
- Atlanta Braves
- Minnesota Twins
- Los Angeles Angels
- Baltimore Orioles
- The Athletics
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Washington Nationals
- Miami Marlins
- Chicago White Sox
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: I made no changes to my top three this week, but had the Phillies jump over both New York teams after going 5-2 against the Marlins and Mets to reclaim first place in the NL East. The Mets are in a major rut, losing eight of their last nine games, albeit to the talented Phillies, Braves and Rays. The Yankees have had similar struggles, suffering a six-game losing streak before winning three of their last four against the Angels and Orioles. Things are getting interesting in the AL, as the Astros and Rays continue to surge up the rankings. Tampa Bay has won series against the Mets and Tigers recently, while Houston extended their lead in the AL West to fives games after a 4-3 road trip against the Athletics and Angels.
Brady Farkas
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Detroit Tigers
- Chicago Cubs
- Philadelphia Phillies
- New York Yankees
- Tampa Bay Rays
- New York Mets
- Houston Astros
- San Francisco Giants
- San Diego Padres
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Seattle Mariners
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Cleveland Guardians
- Cincinnati Reds
- Boston Red Sox
- Kansas City Royals
- Minnesota Twins
- Atlanta Braves
- Texas Rangers
- Los Angeles Angels
- Baltimore Orioles
- Washington Nationals
- Athletics
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Chicago White Sox
- Miami Marlins
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: Big move up for the Rays this week considering all they've done over the last month. The Giants are a team I'm watching after the big swing for Rafael Devers, and the Astros will have a big test with the Phillies this week to see just how much of a contender they are league-wide.
Teren Kowatsch
- Detroit Tigers
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Philadelphia Phillies
- New York Yankees
- Chicago Cubs
- New York Mets
- San Francisco Giants
- Houston Astros
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Tampa Bay Rays
- St. Louis Cardinals.
- San Diego Padres
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Seattle Mariners
- Cleveland Guardians
- Boston Red Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Kansas City Royals
- Minnesota Twins
- Los Angeles Angels
- Atlanta Braves
- Texas Rangers
- Washington Nationals
- Baltimore Orioles
- Miami Marlins
- The Athletics
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Chicago White Sox
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: The Wild Card picture in the American League has shifted balance from the central to the east. The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays have built solid momentum with solid stretches, and the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners have continued to play tug-of-war for the final Wild Card spot. The playoff picture in the National League has also started to muddy with the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres all playing good baseball. With so many teams with legitimate chances to make the playoffs, the teams out of the playoff race will likely be in the rumor mill a lot as the trade deadline looms.
Sam Connon
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Detroit Tigers
- Chicago Cubs
- Houston Astros
- Philadelphia Phillies
- New York Yankees
- New York Mets
- Tampa Bay Rays
- San Francisco Giants
- Milwaukee Brewers
- San Diego Padres
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Cincinnati Reds
- Boston Red Sox
- Seattle Mariners
- Texas Rangers
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Cleveland Guardians
- Kansas City Royals
- Minnesota Twins
- Baltimore Orioles
- Atlanta Braves
- Los Angeles Angels
- Miami Marlins
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Athletics
- Washington Nationals
- Chicago White Sox
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: The Phillies prevented a free fall by getting hot at the right time, proving themselves to be a true contender against the Mets this weekend. Their reemergence makes the Astros' upcoming slate the most interesting and difficult, considering Houston will have to face Philadelphia and Chicago over the next week.