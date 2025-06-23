Fastball

MLB Power Rankings: Fastball On SI Poll (June 23)

The Los Angeles Dodgers narrowly passed the Detroit Tigers in Monday's Fastball On SI MLB power rankings poll. Check out the full list below.

Jack Ankony

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) celebrates with first baseman Jonathan Aranda (62) after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) celebrates with first baseman Jonathan Aranda (62) after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
There's a new No. 1 team in Monday's Fastball On SI MLB power rankings.

The Dodgers jumped the Tigers by one point in our poll after Los Angeles won series against the Padres and Nationals. That increased their lead in the NL West to 3.5 games over the Giants, while a 4-6 stretch has dropped the Padres to five games back.

That's not to say it was necessarily a bad week for the Tigers, who still have the best record in MLB by one game at 49-30 and an 8.5 game in the AL Central. But after holding the No. 1 spot in our rankings for three weeks, Detroit fell one spot after losing two of three games in Tampa Bay and missing out on a sweep against the lowly Pirates.

A series win over the Tigers continued a hot stretch for the Rays, whose 22-9 record since May 20 has them just 2.5 games out of first place the AL East. After a six-game losing streak, the Yankees found their footing again with a 3-1 stretch over the Angels and Orioles. The other New York team has hit a rough patch, too, as the Mets have given up their lead in the NL East with eight losses in their last nine game.

A gusty weekend at Wrigley Field saw 50 runs cross home plate as part of a massive series for Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who hit four home runs and drove in six in the series win. Seattle didn't gain any ground on Houston in the AL West, though, as the Astros maintain a five-game division lead. Despite the series loss, the Cubs still lead the NL Central by 3.5 games, heading into a crucial road trip to St. Louis and Houston

Here are the Fastball On SI MLB power rankings for June 23.

(This poll takes into account votes from five Fastball On SI MLB writers: Tom Brew, Jack Ankony, Brady Farkas, Teren Kowatsch and Sam Connon. First-place votes are worth 30 points, and last-place votes are worth one point. Ties broken by highest vote or votes, then overall record. Total points and first-place votes in parentheses.)

  1. Los Angeles Dodgers (148) (3)
  2. Detroit Tigers (147) (2)
  3. Chicago Cubs (138)
  4. Philadelphia Phillies (135)
  5. New York Yankees (126)
  6. New York Mets (125)
  7. Houston Astros (121)
  8. Tampa Bay Rays (114)
  9. San Francisco Giants (113)
  10. Milwaukee Brewers (103)
  11. San Diego Padres (101)
  12. St. Louis Cardinals (93)
  13. Toronto Blue Jays (92)
  14. Seattle Mariners (85)
  15. Cincinnati Reds (76)
  16. Boston Red Sox (75)
  17. Cleveland Guardians (71)
  18. Arizona Diamondbacks (66)
  19. Kansas City Royals (60)
  20. Texas Rangers (54)
  21. Minnesota Twins (51)
  22. Atlanta Braves (45)
  23. Los Angeles Angels (42)
  24. Baltimore Orioles (36)
  25. Washington Nationals (26)
  26. Athletics (23)
  27. Miami Marlins (21)
  28. Pittsburgh Pirates (20)
  29. Chicago White Sox (11)
  30. Colorado Rockies (5)
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers' Parker Meadows (22) celebrates with Wenceel Perez (46) and Spencer Torkelson (20) after a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Here's how each writer voted.

Tom Brew

  1. Detroit Tigers
  2. Los Angeles Dodgers
  3. Chicago Cubs
  4. Philadelphia Phillies
  5. New York Mets
  6. Houston Astros
  7. New York Yankees
  8. San Francisco Giants
  9. Tampa Bay Rays
  10. San Diego Padres
  11. Toronto Blue Jays
  12. Milwaukee Brewers 
  13. Seattle Mariners
  14. St. Louis Cardinals
  15. Cincinnati Reds
  16. Boston Red Sox
  17. Cleveland Guardians
  18. Kansas City Royals
  19. Texas Rangers
  20. Arizona Diamondbacks
  21. Minnesota Twins
  22. Los Angeles Angels
  23. Atlanta Braves
  24. Baltimore Orioles
  25. Washington Nationals
  26. Miami Marlins
  27. The Athletics
  28. Pittsburgh Pirates
  29. Chicago White Sox
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: I'm keeping the Detroit Tigers at No. 1 for now, but with Jack Flaherty starting to struggle, I'm starting the wonder if they have enough pitching going forward. Sure, Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize are very good, but after that is a crap-shoot right now. I have the Rays up to No. 9 as they continue to impress, going 22-9 since May 20. The biggest drop? The Minnesota Twins are just 1-9 in their last 10. My favorite series of the weekend was the Seattle Mariners visit to Wrigley Field to take on the Cubs. The Mariners took two of three and scored 30 runs with the wind blowing out.

Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws against Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Jack Ankony

  1. Los Angeles Dodgers
  2. Detroit Tigers
  3. Chicago Cubs
  4. Philadelphia Phillies
  5. New York Mets
  6. New York Yankees
  7. Houston Astros
  8. Tampa Bay Rays
  9. San Francisco Giants
  10. Milwaukee Brewers
  11. San Diego Padres
  12. St. Louis Cardinals
  13. Seattle Mariners
  14. Toronto Blue Jays
  15. Boston Red Sox
  16. Cincinnati Reds
  17. Cleveland Guardians
  18. Arizona Diamondbacks
  19. Kansas City Royals
  20. Texas Rangers
  21. Atlanta Braves
  22. Minnesota Twins
  23. Los Angeles Angels
  24. Baltimore Orioles
  25. The Athletics
  26. Pittsburgh Pirates
  27. Washington Nationals
  28. Miami Marlins
  29. Chicago White Sox
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: I made no changes to my top three this week, but had the Phillies jump over both New York teams after going 5-2 against the Marlins and Mets to reclaim first place in the NL East. The Mets are in a major rut, losing eight of their last nine games, albeit to the talented Phillies, Braves and Rays. The Yankees have had similar struggles, suffering a six-game losing streak before winning three of their last four against the Angels and Orioles. Things are getting interesting in the AL, as the Astros and Rays continue to surge up the rankings. Tampa Bay has won series against the Mets and Tigers recently, while Houston extended their lead in the AL West to fives games after a 4-3 road trip against the Athletics and Angels.

Kyle Schwarber Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Brady Farkas

  1. Los Angeles Dodgers
  2. Detroit Tigers
  3. Chicago Cubs
  4. Philadelphia Phillies
  5. New York Yankees
  6. Tampa Bay Rays
  7. New York Mets
  8. Houston Astros
  9. San Francisco Giants
  10. San Diego Padres
  11. Milwaukee Brewers
  12. Toronto Blue Jays
  13. St. Louis Cardinals
  14. Seattle Mariners
  15. Arizona Diamondbacks
  16. Cleveland Guardians
  17. Cincinnati Reds
  18. Boston Red Sox
  19. Kansas City Royals
  20. Minnesota Twins
  21. Atlanta Braves
  22. Texas Rangers
  23. Los Angeles Angels
  24. Baltimore Orioles
  25. Washington Nationals
  26. Athletics
  27. Pittsburgh Pirates
  28. Chicago White Sox
  29. Miami Marlins
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: Big move up for the Rays this week considering all they've done over the last month. The Giants are a team I'm watching after the big swing for Rafael Devers, and the Astros will have a big test with the Phillies this week to see just how much of a contender they are league-wide.

Cal Raleigh Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Teren Kowatsch

  1. Detroit Tigers
  2. Los Angeles Dodgers
  3. Philadelphia Phillies
  4. New York Yankees
  5. Chicago Cubs
  6. New York Mets
  7. San Francisco Giants
  8. Houston Astros
  9. Milwaukee Brewers
  10. Tampa Bay Rays
  11. St. Louis Cardinals.
  12. San Diego Padres
  13. Toronto Blue Jays
  14. Seattle Mariners
  15. Cleveland Guardians
  16. Boston Red Sox
  17. Cincinnati Reds
  18. Arizona Diamondbacks
  19. Kansas City Royals
  20. Minnesota Twins
  21. Los Angeles Angels
  22. Atlanta Braves
  23. Texas Rangers
  24. Washington Nationals
  25. Baltimore Orioles
  26. Miami Marlins
  27. The Athletics
  28. Pittsburgh Pirates
  29. Chicago White Sox
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: The Wild Card picture in the American League has shifted balance from the central to the east. The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays have built solid momentum with solid stretches, and the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners have continued to play tug-of-war for the final Wild Card spot. The playoff picture in the National League has also started to muddy with the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres all playing good baseball. With so many teams with legitimate chances to make the playoffs, the teams out of the playoff race will likely be in the rumor mill a lot as the trade deadline looms.

Rafael Devers San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (right) douses Rafael Devers after beating the Boston Red Sox at Oracle Park. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Sam Connon

  1. Los Angeles Dodgers
  2. Detroit Tigers
  3. Chicago Cubs 
  4. Houston Astros
  5. Philadelphia Phillies
  6. New York Yankees
  7. New York Mets
  8. Tampa Bay Rays
  9. San Francisco Giants
  10. Milwaukee Brewers
  11. San Diego Padres
  12. St. Louis Cardinals
  13. Toronto Blue Jays
  14. Cincinnati Reds
  15. Boston Red Sox
  16. Seattle Mariners
  17. Texas Rangers
  18. Arizona Diamondbacks
  19. Cleveland Guardians
  20. Kansas City Royals
  21. Minnesota Twins
  22. Baltimore Orioles
  23. Atlanta Braves
  24. Los Angeles Angels
  25. Miami Marlins
  26. Pittsburgh Pirates
  27. Athletics
  28. Washington Nationals
  29. Chicago White Sox
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: The Phillies prevented a free fall by getting hot at the right time, proving themselves to be a true contender against the Mets this weekend. Their reemergence makes the Astros' upcoming slate the most interesting and difficult, considering Houston will have to face Philadelphia and Chicago over the next week.

Houston Astros
Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with Jose Altuve (27) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
