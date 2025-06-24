Jack's Take: Which MLB Trade Deadline Target Should Detroit Tigers Pursue?
Detroit has the best record in MLB at 49-30, but there's no time for the Tigers to rest on their laurels.
The 2025 season still hasn't reached the halfway point, and every contender will be trying to improve ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. Even when the playoffs begin, top teams are subject to upsets.
Detroit has put itself in an obvious position to be buyers at the trade deadline, and a recent article by ESPN's Jeff Passan suggests the Tigers could acquire talent to address a variety of positions.
Among the 50 players Passan considers to have the highest value for their new team if traded, Detroit was mentioned as a "best fit" for nine of the top 30. In order of highest value, that includes Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman, Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez, Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista, Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, Rays relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks, Red Sox reliever Aroldis Chapman, Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley.
Those would all be good options, as the Tigers could use help at third base, which has been most frequently manned by Zach McKinstry and Andy Ibáñez this season, with Colt Keith and Javier Báez mixing in lately.
Every team needs bullpen help, too, so options like Bautista and Fairbanks make a lot of sense. The Tigers rank 15th in bullpen ERA this season, and in save situations have relied mostly on Will Vest and Tommy Kahnle, who've already blown past their career-high save numbers.
But I was surprised to see that Passan didn't list the Tigers as a "best fit" for any of the starting pitchers listed in the top 30 of highest value: Miami's Sandy Alcantara, Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta, Kansas City's Seth Lugo, Arizona's Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, the Athletics Luis Severino, Texas' Tyler Mahle, Baltimore's Zach Eflin, Boston's Walker Buehler, Cincinnati's Nick Martinez and St. Louis' Erick Fedde.
Because although the Tigers have a strong one-two punch in Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize for a shortened playoff series, the rest of the starting rotation doesn't inspire a ton of confidence. And to win in the playoffs, teams need elite starting pitching.
Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty was Detroit's biggest free agent signing, but he hasn't lived up to expectations with a 4.83 ERA in 15 starts. Rookie Jackson Jobe recently underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery, and Reese Olson is on the injured list. Keider Montero and Sawyer Gipson-Long have pitched in bulk roles lately, but do the Tigers really want to rely on either in a crucial playoff game?
That leaves the Tigers with two starters – potentially three, if Flaherty gets back to previous form – that I'd feel confident in heading into a playoff series. But even Mize is having the best season of his career by a wide margin, and expected stats suggest his numbers could regress.
So as the trade deadline approaches, the Tigers should make a push to bolster their starting rotation. Could you imagine pairing someone like Freddy Peralta, Seth Lugo or Sandy Alcantara next to Skubal and Mize? That would be arguably the top trio in an American League that doesn't have many teams that should intimidate the Tigers.
Detroit is on pace to win over 90 games for the first time since 2014 and could reach the 98-win mark for the first time since 1987. It's time to go for it. And in the playoffs, starting pitching is gold.
