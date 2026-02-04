James Harden Traded to Cavaliers for Darius Garland
In this story:
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers agreed to a deal sending James Harden to Cleveland in exchange for Darius Garland, sources tell Sports Illustrated.
The swap of former All-Star guards represents a significant shift for both teams. Harden, 36, has been a workhorse for the Clippers this season, averaging 25.4 points in 35.4 minutes per game.
Garland, 26, has battled injuries this season. He missed Cleveland’s first seven games recovering from offseason toe surgery and has been sidelined since Jan. 16 with an ankle sprain. On the season, Garland is averaging 18 points per game.
Chris Mannix is a senior writer at Sports Illustrated covering the NBA and boxing beats. He joined the SI staff in 2003 following his graduation from Boston College. Mannix is the host of SI's "Open Floor" podcast and serves as a ringside analyst and reporter for DAZN Boxing. He is also a frequent contributor to NBC Sports Boston as an NBA analyst. A nominee for National Sportswriter of the Year in 2022, Mannix has won writing awards from the Boxing Writers Association of America and the Pro Basketball Writers Association, and is a longtime member of both organizations.Follow sichrismannix