James Harden Traded to Cavaliers for Darius Garland

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers agreed to a deal sending James Harden to Cleveland in exchange for Darius Garland, sources tell Sports Illustrated.

The swap of former All-Star guards represents a significant shift for both teams. Harden, 36, has been a workhorse for the Clippers this season, averaging 25.4 points in 35.4 minutes per game.

Garland, 26, has battled injuries this season. He missed Cleveland’s first seven games recovering from offseason toe surgery and has been sidelined since Jan. 16 with an ankle sprain. On the season, Garland is averaging 18 points per game.