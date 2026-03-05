Rangers' Andrew McCutchen Deal is Head-Scratcher for Pirates

Andrew McCutchen will always be a Pittsburgh Pirates legend, but the team didn't seem to think it was important enough to guarantee he would retire in their uniform to tender him a contract.

McCutchen wanted to keep playing at age 39, though, and he eventually had to pivot away from negotiations to stay in Pittsburgh. On Thursday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported that McCutchen had agreed to a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers.

As minor-league signings go, this one certainly has the potential to impact the overall league landscape more than the average. McCutchen is such an important player in the recent history of hte game that even his presence in the clubhouse could help shift a division race, and two divisions were impacted on Thursday.

Why McCutchen's Rangers deal matters to multiple teams

Sep 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) gives away his game jersey as part of a fan appreciation promotion following the game against the Athletics at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

McCutchen's outfield days appear to be behind him, as he only appeared in 20 games on defense over the last three seasons. And the Pirates believed bringing in designated hitter-types Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna in free agency meant there was no longer a place for him on the roster.

But it's also not as though McCutchen carries no utility to a major league roster anymore. In addition to still providing an above-average on-base percentage, he's got to be one of the top two or three veterans a team would want in its clubhouse to mentor young hitters.

Now, the Rangers' young outfielders like Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter might get to spend time in the clubhouse with McCutchen every day. And if he makes the major league roster, he could form a solid DH platoon with lefty Joc Pederson.

In the National League Central, the Pirates believed they needed to prioritize every ounce of offensive production they could muster to keep up with the likes of the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers. We'll find out in time if letting McCutchen go affects the division race enough to justify canceling a potential retirement tour.

Meanwhile, the Rangers' offense was inexplicably abysmal last season, and with just a little more support for their elite pitching staff, they could upset the apple cart in the American League West with the Seattle Mariners looking for a repeat.