8 New MLB 'City Connect' Jerseys Revealed and Ranked
One thing in professional sports that gets a surprising amount of attention is the jerseys, and specifically when new ones drop.
Since 2021, Major League Baseball has been releasing "City Connect" alternate jerseys with teams across the league. The goal of the "City Connect" jerseys is to connect to the history of the organization in some way. Look at the Boston Red Sox, for example. Boston has released two different designs since "City Connect" jerseys began being released. One centered around and was designed based on the team's iconic Green Monster out in left field. The other design for the club was based on the Boston Marathon and certainly steered away from the club's typical designs and color scheme.
That's the goal of the "City Connect" jerseys, to find a way to tap into a team's history and honor that. On Thursday, eight new "City Connect" jerseys dropped from the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Kansas Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres and the Texas Rangers.
Let's take a look at all eight.
Baltimore Orioles
Kansas City Royals
Cincinnati Reds
Atlanta Braves
Texas Rangers
San Diego Padres
Milwaukee Brewers
Breakdown/Ranking
One thing that is true is that these teams certainly weren't messing around when they put together these jerseys. The Pirates' new jersey arguably is the best followed by the Kansas City Royals at No. 2, Atlanta Braves at No. 3, Cincinnati Reds at No. 4, Baltimore Orioles at No. 5, San Diego Padres at No. 6, Milwaukee Brewers at No. 7 and Texas Rangers at No. 8.
If you're a fan of any of these eight teams and like jerseys, one thing that will be positive for you is that each of these jerseys is expected to be in these eight teams' rotations for "multiple seasons to come," per the league's official press release.
"Each team explored its values, mottos and regional influences to create a uniform rooted in emotional connection and cultural authenticity. With each Club returning for a second City Connect edition, this year’s uniforms build on past foundations while expanding into new dimensions of the city, region and fanbase. The uniforms will remain part of each Club’s on-field rotation for multiple seasons to come."
Since 2021, we've seen "City Connect" jerseys drop and each time they have been creative and different in some way. There are a lot of colors involved, especially with the Royals, for example. Arguably, adding these different-looking jerseys is good for the game. It's a little bit different from the same old thing and the rigid look of baseball in general. Plus, these teams are honoring their team history. Overall, these eight jerseys are a win.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com