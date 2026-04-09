8 New MLB 'City Connect' Jerseys Revealed and Ranked

One thing in professional sports that gets a surprising amount of attention is the jerseys, and specifically when new ones drop.

Since 2021, Major League Baseball has been releasing "City Connect" alternate jerseys with teams across the league. The goal of the "City Connect" jerseys is to connect to the history of the organization in some way. Look at the Boston Red Sox, for example. Boston has released two different designs since "City Connect" jerseys began being released. One centered around and was designed based on the team's iconic Green Monster out in left field. The other design for the club was based on the Boston Marathon and certainly steered away from the club's typical designs and color scheme.

That's the goal of the "City Connect" jerseys, to find a way to tap into a team's history and honor that. On Thursday, eight new "City Connect" jerseys dropped from the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Kansas Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres and the Texas Rangers.

Major League Baseball and Nike announced the new city connect uniforms that will debut in 2026 for 8 teams across the league:



Atlanta Braves

Baltimore Orioles

Cincinnati Reds

Kansas City Royals

Milwaukee Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates

San Diego Padres

Texas Rangers pic.twitter.com/mpaDGXN502 — Luke Arcaini (@ArcainiLuke) April 9, 2026

Let's take a look at all eight.

Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have dropped their new City Connect uniforms 🔶 pic.twitter.com/LIfxe9Rbnf — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2026

Kansas City Royals

The new Kansas City Royals City Connect uniforms have been revealed 🔵🟣 pic.twitter.com/OPlG2bjAvG — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2026

Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds City Connect uniforms are here‼️ pic.twitter.com/dHZ18iWgX0 — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2026

Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have revealed their new City Connect uniforms 💪 pic.twitter.com/arNhTcDezW — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2026

Texas Rangers

The new Texas Rangers City Connect uniforms are here 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Kuc0zhcqwB — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2026

San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres’ new City Connect uniforms are here ⚫🟠 pic.twitter.com/tvEsgv0VxC — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2026

Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have revealed their new City Connect uniforms 😤 pic.twitter.com/FWMWVpWOrB — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2026

Gold Blooded.



The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Nike MLB City Connect uniform embraces the city’s unmistakable black and gold identity, celebrating a unified visual language shared across Pittsburgh’s sports culture.



The bespoke word mark introduces a classic, rugs pirate style, while… pic.twitter.com/hZNXGBc9vx — Nike (@Nike) April 9, 2026

Breakdown/Ranking

One thing that is true is that these teams certainly weren't messing around when they put together these jerseys. The Pirates' new jersey arguably is the best followed by the Kansas City Royals at No. 2, Atlanta Braves at No. 3, Cincinnati Reds at No. 4, Baltimore Orioles at No. 5, San Diego Padres at No. 6, Milwaukee Brewers at No. 7 and Texas Rangers at No. 8.

If you're a fan of any of these eight teams and like jerseys, one thing that will be positive for you is that each of these jerseys is expected to be in these eight teams' rotations for "multiple seasons to come," per the league's official press release.

"Each team explored its values, mottos and regional influences to create a uniform rooted in emotional connection and cultural authenticity. With each Club returning for a second City Connect edition, this year’s uniforms build on past foundations while expanding into new dimensions of the city, region and fanbase. The uniforms will remain part of each Club’s on-field rotation for multiple seasons to come."

Since 2021, we've seen "City Connect" jerseys drop and each time they have been creative and different in some way. There are a lot of colors involved, especially with the Royals, for example. Arguably, adding these different-looking jerseys is good for the game. It's a little bit different from the same old thing and the rigid look of baseball in general. Plus, these teams are honoring their team history. Overall, these eight jerseys are a win.