Former Pittsburgh Pirates' INF Faces Possible Lifetime Ban For Betting on Baseball
Former Pittsburgh Pirates' infielder and current San Diego Padres' infielder Tucupita Marcano faces a possible lifetime ban from the sport because of gambling.
Per Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal:
Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano faces the possibility of a lifetime ban from baseball for violating MLB's gambling policy. He is accused of placing bets on games involving the Pirates while he was on the IL for Pittsburgh last year.
w/ @lindsayadler
According to Adler, at least four other players are also under investigation. They face discipline, but Adler doesn't specify whether or not they also face a lifetime ban.
Unfortunately, since gambling has become so prevalent in pro sports, this is something that's going to happen more. We just saw the NBA suspend Toronto Raptors' player Jontay Porter for life because of gambling and multiple NFL players have served suspensions for gambling-related infractions. Former Atlanta Falcons' receiver and current Tennessee Titans' receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for a full year for infractions.
The 24-year-old Marcano is a native of Venezuela who made his major league debut with San Diego during the 2021 season. He debuted with the Padres but got more time with Pittsburgh in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He's a .217 lifetime hitter through 447 plate appearances. He hit three homers during the 2023 season.
He was taken off waivers by the Padres this past offseason and has been out all year with a torn ACL. He is currently on the 60-day injured list.
We will give more information as it becomes available.
