Former Texas Rangers, New York Mets Utility Man Lenny Randle Dies at 75
Longtime Texas Rangers utility man Lenny Randle died at the age of 75 on Sunday, the Hall of Fame and other sources confirmed Monday.
Randle spent 12 seasons in the big leagues, six of which came with the Rangers. He also suited up for the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners before leaving the big leagues in 1982.
Before he officially hung up his cleats for good, Randle played professionally in Italy, then in the Senior Professional Baseball Association back in Florida.
Prior to turning pro, Randle won the 1969 NCAA championship with Arizona State, on top of playing for the school's football team. The Washington Senators then selected Randle in the first round of the secondary phase of the 1970 MLB Draft.
Randle made his MLB debut in 1971, the Senators' final season before relocating to Arlington, Texas, and becoming the Rangers. He remained a struggling part-time player through his first three big league seasons until he broke out in a big way in 1974.
Across 151 games that year, Randle hit .302 with one home run, 49 RBI, 26 stolen bases, a .693 OPS and a 3.5 WAR, placing 21st in AL MVP voting. And instead of playing exclusively at second base, Randle started bouncing around in the field, making appearances at third base and all three outfield spots.
Randle hit .276 with four home runs, 57 RBI, 16 stolen bases, a .700 OPS and a 3.0 WAR in 1975, but his production dropped off in 1976 to the tune of a -0.3 WAR. Things took a turn for the worse at Spring Training to open 1977, when Randle punched manager Frank Lucchesi in the face during an altercation at batting practice.
Lucchesi was hospitalized with a fractured cheekbone, while Randle was suspended 30 days and fined $10,000. He was charged with battery in Florida, pleading no contest, and eventually paid Lucchesi $20,000 as part of an out-of-court settlement.
That spurred the Rangers to trade Randle to the Mets, and he actually had a resurgent 1977 campaign in New York. He hit .307 with five home runs, 27 RBI, 33 stolen bases, a .787 OPS and a 4.2 WAR across 136 games that year, splitting time between second and third base.
Randle bounced around between the Mets, Yankees and Cubs over the next three years, before closing things out with the Mariners in 1981 and 1982. He finished his career batting .257 with a .656 OPS, totaling 27 home runs, 322 RBI, 156 stolen bases and an 11.6 WAR.
