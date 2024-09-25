Games Between New York Mets, Atlanta Braves Postponed in Midst of NL Wild Card Race
The Atlanta Braves' games against the New York Mets on Wednesday and Thursday have both been postponed due to inclement weather, the New York Post's Joel Sherman reported Wednesday evening.
There are currently thunderstorms in the Atlanta area, leading to the postponement of Wednesday night's matchup. Thursday's series finale, meanwhile, was set to take place just as Hurricane Helene made landfall on the Gulf Coast.
Helene was upgraded to a Category 1 storm on Wednesday, and the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it expects it to become a Category 3 or worse on Thursday.
As was first reported by Sherman, the plan is to make up the games as part of a doubleheader on Monday that would begin at 1:10 p.m. ET. However, he added that those games will only be played if they have playoff implications for one or both teams.
MLB.com's Anthony DiComo was among those to confirm that Sherman's timeline was correct and that the postponement had been made official.
As it stands, the Mets hold the second National League Wild Card spot at 87-70. The Arizona Diamondbacks are in position to be the third NL Wild Card team at 87-71, while the Atlanta Braves are 0.5 games out of a playoff spot at 86-71.
Atlanta already beat New York on Tuesday, though, and one more head-to-head win would even their overall records. The Braves currently hold the tiebreaker, having gone 6-5 against the Mets so far this season, but New York could turn the tides in that category as well.
Therefore, there is a very high likelihood that the Braves and Mets face off in Atlanta again next Monday – one day after the regular season ends for everyone else and one day before the postseason is slated to begin.
The Mets have three road games scheduled against the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend, while the Braves will play host to the Kansas City Royals.
The Royals are fighting for their own playoff lives on the American League side of the bracket, so they too will be going all out as the season winds down. The Brewers, on the other hand, have already clinched the NL Central and are 2.5 games away from securing a bye.
As for the Diamondbacks, they will play the Padres, who will almost assuredly wind up as the No. 4 seed in the NL.
