Aaron Judge Continues to Be Clutch in Historic Ways for New York Yankees
The New York Yankees lost to the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Tuesday night, but you can't blame Aaron Judge for the defeat. The superstar outfielder went 3-for-4 in the defeat, hitting his 32nd home run in the process. He is now hitting a robust .321 and could threaten for the Triple Crown in the American League.
And though the Yankees lost this matchup, he's also proven to be historically clutch in 2024.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Aaron Judge has 15 game-winning RBI this season. In the last 50 years, only three players have had more game-winning RBI prior to the All-Star break: Manny Ramirez in 1999, Eddie Murray in 1984 and George Foster in 1979, each with 16.
Murray is a Hall of Famer and Ramirez would be if not for steroid connections, so that's a great list for Judge to be a part of. A lifetime .285 hitter, Judge is closing in on 300 career homers (289 right now). He has a career OPS of .998 and is looking to help bring the Yankees their first World Series title since 2009. New York is currently trailing the Baltimore Orioles by 1.0 game in the American League East.
The Yankees will play the Reds again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Andrew Abbott will get the ball for Cincy while lefty Carlos Rodon does the pitching for the Yankees. Abbott is 7-6 on the year for Rodon is 9-5 with a 4.42 ERA. He's struggled each of his last three starts out.
